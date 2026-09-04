Air India has announced voluntary 100% testing of its pilots following the release of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report into the August 4 incident involving Delhi-bound flight AI-2379 from Phuket.

The additional testing is aimed at strengthening its safety measures and comes as technical and medical inquiries continue into the mid-air hydraulic system failure and subsequent drug test findings involving the flight crew, the airline said in a statement.



“We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records,” Air India spokesperson stated.

“We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records.

Safety remains… — Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) September 4, 2026





Air India starts 100% voluntary pilot testing



The airline said it continues to follow regulatory requirements related to pilot training, medical fitness and operational proficiency. It added that the latest testing initiative is an additional precautionary step following the incident.



“Safety remains Air India’s highest priority. Our pilots undergo rigorous training, regular proficiency checks, medical examinations and other regulatory assessments in accordance with applicable national and international requirements. Following the incident, Air India has started voluntary testing of 100% of its pilots as a further step to reinforce its safety-first approach,” the spokesperson said.



Air India also said it would take action in cases where established safety procedures or regulatory requirements are breached.



AI-2379 hydraulic failure, crew test findings



The AAIB’s preliminary findings on flight AI-2379 said the aircraft experienced a brief drop in all three hydraulic systems while flying from Phuket to Delhi. The incident resulted in an altitude fluctuation, injured 24 people and caused damage to sections of the cabin interior.



“The airline maintains zero tolerance for any breach of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements and will take appropriate action wherever warranted. Air India remains committed to implementing any recommendations arising from the investigation,” the statement concluded.



According to the preliminary report, both pilots returned negative results in the post-flight alcohol breath-analyser tests. However, the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) was found non-negative for psychoactive substances during both the initial screening and subsequent laboratory confirmation tests.

Air India said it would continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and implement recommendations that emerge from the inquiry