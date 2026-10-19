Domestic airline capacity is set to contract 2.3% year-on-year in October, with Air India and SpiceJet sharply reducing scheduled seats even as IndiGo largely holds its ground and Akasa Air expands capacity by 35.6%.

The contrasting trends highlight the divergence in airlines’ operating strategies, with financial and operational pressures weighing on some carriers while others continue to add capacity, according to aviation analytics firm OAG.

Domestic airlines have scheduled around 17.2 million seats during the month, compared with 17.6 million in October 2025. Total scheduled capacity across domestic and international operations is set to decline 1.7% to 25.4 million seats, with international capacity falling 0.4%. The contraction comes amid rising fuel costs and operational constraints at some airlines, although the factors driving capacity reductions vary across carriers.

Air India has scheduled 3.32 million seats across its network, down 12.6% from a year earlier, while Air India Express has scheduled 2.67 million seats, a marginal decline of 0.3%. The reductions come as the group steps up efforts to contain costs amid financial and operational pressures. Last week, Air India set up a cross-functional team to identify savings as higher fuel costs and operational disruptions added to its financial strain.

SpiceJet has recorded the steepest contraction among the major carriers tracked by OAG, with scheduled capacity falling 38.8% to 380,126 seats from 621,407 a year earlier. The decline comes despite the airline finalising lease agreements to induct 20 additional aircraft ahead of the winter schedule. However, adding aircraft does not automatically translate into more scheduled seats, with crew availability and deployment determining how quickly capacity can be restored.

In contrast, Akasa Air has scheduled nearly 1.19 million seats, up 35.6% from 875,050 in October last year. IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has scheduled 13.07 million seats, down just 0.2%, or around 28,600 seats, year-on-year. It continues to account for 51% of the country’s total scheduled capacity, underlining its dominance even as the broader market contracts.

The pressure on airline economics has intensified with aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in Delhi rising 13.2% to Rs 137 per litre on October 1. IndiGo and the Air India group have revised fuel surcharges in response to higher costs, seeking to offset some of the impact on operating expenses.

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Low-cost carriers account for 71% of total scheduled capacity, with 18.1 million seats, up 0.3% year-on-year. Full-service carrier capacity, meanwhile, is set to decline 6.3% to 7.3 million seats. Air India and Air India Express together account for around 23% of total capacity, against IndiGo’s 51%.