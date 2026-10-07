Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will expand their commercial cooperation from October 15. The expansion is part of the initiatives outlined under the Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement signed by the two airlines in January this year.

Under the first phase, the expanded arrangement will cover 126 weekly flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

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Currently, an Air India-operated codeshare flight booked through SIA must be combined with an SIA-operated flight, and vice versa. From October 15, this requirement will be removed, allowing customers to book eligible flights operated by either airline on a standalone basis through the other carrier’s booking channels.

The move is expected to provide passengers greater flexibility in choosing flights and itineraries between the two countries.

Singapore Airlines holds a 25.1% stake in Air India, following the integration of Air India and Vistara, in which SIA was also a shareholder.

The cooperation will also be expanded to include reciprocal loyalty programme benefits. From the second quarter of 2027, eligible KrisFlyer and Maharaja Club members will receive enhanced benefits on select routes.

These will include priority check-in and boarding privileges for top-tier members of both airlines. Maharaja Club Silver and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members will also receive additional baggage allowances and priority boarding benefits on eligible routes.

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The airlines said the reciprocal benefits are aimed at providing greater recognition to frequent flyers and a more consistent travel experience across both carriers.

The expanded commercial partnership comes as Air India and SIA deepen their cooperation following the integration of Air India and Vistara.