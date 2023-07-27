Air India sets ambitious target! Plans to triple annual cargo capacity to two million tonnes in five years

Air India has ambitious plans for its cargo division, aiming for a remarkable 300 per cent growth in annual cargo capacity to reach two million tonnes within the next five years. To achieve this, the airline will be adding new wide body aircraft to its fleet, starting this year, and more will be delivered from 2025 onward. These additions will complement India’s growing manufacturing and export sectors, which will, in turn, have a positive impact on employment and various business sectors, ultimately supporting the country’s economy.

In collaboration with its joint venture partner SATS, Air India will be making significant investments in airport and logistics infrastructure to support this expansion. The airline is also exploring the possibility of increasing freighter capacity through partnerships.

Airbus and Boeing aircrafts

The recent purchase agreements with Airbus and Boeing will add 470 aircraft to Air India’s fleet, including A350-1000, A350-900, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and Boeing 777X planes. This fleet expansion will boost the airline’s annual cargo capacity to two million tonnes, with non-stop connections to key global export markets.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson’s views

Air India’s CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson, sees significant potential in the air cargo industry, especially with the Indian Government’s plans to grow it to 10 million tonnes by 2030. The cargo division is implementing strategic measures to foster growth and strengthen market presence, while also integrating the latest IT solutions, such as blockchain, AI, and drones, to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Major cargo carrier

These advancements will enable Air India to offer a wide range of services, including pharma and door-to-door logistics with global partners, e-commerce support, trans-shipment with connection windows, and more. By becoming a major cargo carrier and contributing to the development of an efficient air cargo supply chain, Air India aims to accelerate exports from India and play a significant role in the country’s cargo ecosystem.