Air India, owned by the Tata Group, is planning to expand its flight operations to more US cities, with Los Angeles and Boston being considered as potential new destinations for long-haul flights from India, according to reliable sources. At present, the airline operates non-stop flights to five American cities and the new expansion aims to cater to the significant number of Indian nationals and people of Indian-origin living or working in the US, as well as tourists and students in American universities.

According to sources “we are planning to expand (our base) in the US and various cities are being assessed for potential new destinations. So, Boston is one of them, and Los Angeles too is among the cities that are being assessed.” “We are weighing other metrics as well,” the source added.

Air India on revival path

Starting new destinations requires careful assessment of various factors, including fleet size, pilot strength, and traffic volume on the route, as stated by aviation industry experts. Air India is on a revival path since being taken over by the Tata Group, and in February, it announced a massive aircraft order worth USD 80 billion with Airbus and Boeing. This order will require more than 6,500 pilots to operate the 470 aircraft to be supplied in the coming years.

Air India privatisation

The privatisation of Air India has been seen as a positive step, enabling the Indian aviation industry to tap into previously untapped segments of the market. The trust associated with the Tata brand has played a crucial role in making this transition smoother and gaining support from various stakeholders.

Air India’s expansion plans to add new US cities to its network aim to capitalise on the potential of the growing Indian diaspora and the tourism market, while the partnership with Tata Group has provided the airline with renewed prospects and opportunities for success.