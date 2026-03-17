Air India has revived its last grounded Boeing 777-300ER, completing a major restoration programme on aircraft VT-ALL as the airline prepares to phase out its remaining Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft had been parked at Nagpur since February 2020 due to multiple unserviceable systems and ageing components.

In May 2025, the aircraft was inducted into the maintenance facility of Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) in Nagpur for a comprehensive nose-to-tail overhaul.

The programme involved replacing more than 3,000 key components and completing over 4,000 maintenance tasks along with around 80 mandated modifications, including the complex Longeron modification — a structural reinforcement required for the aircraft type.

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The airline further added that several critical assemblies were replaced during the process, including the engines, auxiliary power unit (APU), inlet and fan cowls and thrust reverser cowls.

Multiple aircraft systems re-built

Multiple aircraft systems were also rebuilt, covering air-conditioning, landing gear, hydraulics, oxygen systems, avionics and engine-related components. Air India said all repairs and component replacements underwent extensive testing and documentation under the oversight of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, with technical guidance from Boeing.

According to Mark Martin of Martin Consulting, bringing the aircraft back into service is strategically important given the airline’s current fleet constraints and long-haul network needs.

“The 777-300ER is well suited for transcontinental routes, particularly amid recent airspace restrictions. With new aircraft deliveries still ramping up, reactivating stored widebodies can help Air India deploy capacity on key European and long-haul routes and improve its market share and financial performance,” Martin said.

With the restoration complete, VT-ALL is expected to rejoin the airline’s active fleet shortly, providing additional lift for Air India’s expanding international network.

Retiring the final 777-200LR

Meanwhile, the carrier is preparing to retire its final 777-200LR, registered VT-AEI, in the coming weeks. The aircraft was among five of the type earlier inducted from Delta Air Lines. Four have already been returned to lessors, with all five slated for cargo conversion in the US.

Air India’s 777-200LR fleet had once peaked at eight aircraft ordered from Boeing. In 2014, five were sold to Etihad Airways, while the remaining three from the original order were retired last year, marking the gradual phase-out of the ultra-long-range type from the airline’s fleet.