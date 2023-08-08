Air India Revamp: Is it farewell for The Maharaja? Tata may go for swanky upgrade with ‘female’ mascot & fresh colour scheme – All details here

It’s been a few months since the media is buzzing with reports that suggest Tata Group-owned Air India is poised for a makeover! Now, according to recent and multiple media reports, Air India may finally be getting a livery color transformation, with the anticipated unveiling of the new design scheduled for an event on August 10.

The present emblem, which has been in use since 2014, features a red swan adorned with the iconic orange Konark Chakra emblem. This distinctive logo is prominently displayed on the aircraft’s tail. There are reports that the airlines may announce the change of the logo and colour on Aug 10.

It won’t be too far-fetched to assume that Air India may also be considering announcing the retirement of its iconic mascot – ‘Maharajah’.

Air India Rebranding: Expected new changes

In December 2022, the Tata Group enlisted the services of Futurebrands, a London-based brand and design consultancy firm, to oversee the rebranding efforts for Air India. Come April 2023, internal communication from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson revealed that Air India is set to introduce an array of new offerings as part of its comprehensive rebranding initiative. These offerings encompass a fresh color scheme, revamped cabin interiors, updated crew uniforms, and a redesigned insignia.

Also Read Air India, CFM International ink engine supply pact

Keeping this in mind, the new theme might feature red, white, and purple colours. While red and white are Air India’s standard colours, purple will be derived from the livery of Vistara.

Among the elements targeted for transformation in the rebranding process is the airline’s iconic mascot, known as The Maharajah. Additionally, reports suggest the possibility of introducing a new female mascot as part of the revitalized lineup!

The Maharaja’s Legacy

The Maharajah has become synonymous with Air India and is a recognizable and beloved symbol of the airline. It is a fictional character who personifies the warm and gracious hospitality that the airline aims to provide to its passengers. The character is often depicted as a regal and jovial figure, wearing traditional Indian attire and accessories like a turban and a royal robe.

The Maharajah mascot was first introduced in the 1940s and has undergone various visual changes over the decades. The character has been featured in numerous advertisements, marketing campaigns, and promotional materials, often showcasing his humorous and quirky personality. The Maharajah is intended to create a memorable and positive association with Air India’s services.

Air India’s Flying Swan

Air India’s logo typically consists of a graceful and elegant swan with its wings outstretched, often accompanied by the iconic orange Konark Chakra symbol. The Konark Chakra is a significant emblem of the Indian national flag, representing the sun.

Also Read Air India explores deeper ties with Apple

Regarding the color, the flying swan logo is typically depicted in shades of red, symbolizing dynamism, energy, and vibrancy. The Konark Chakra is usually rendered in orange, as seen on the Indian national flag. The combination of red and orange creates a distinctive and eye-catching visual identity for Air India.