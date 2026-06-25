An Air India aircraft mistakenly entered the same taxiway as an IndiGo plane preparing for departure at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday evening, briefly delaying the IndiGo flight before the aircraft resumed normal operations. The incident took place after the Air India aircraft reportedly took an incorrect turn while taxing towards its parking bay after landing.

As per a report by PTI, the Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight was taxing for departure when the Air India aircraft moved into the same taxiway. Sources stated to PTI that the two Airbus A320 aircraft were around 200 metres apart before their movement was stopped as a precaution.

Airlines say safety was not compromised

In an official statement, Air India stated that its flight AI2493, operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on June 24, “inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing” after landing.

The airline mentioned that “there was no compromise on the safety of passengers or crew” and that the aircraft was subsequently towed back to the parking bay. It also added that the incident had been reported to the relevant authorities and was being probed internally.

IndiGo said its flight 6E5160, slated to operate from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, was briefly delayed after “another airline’s aircraft made an incorrect turn while taxiing.” The airline further added that “both aircraft remained at a safe distance at all times” before the Air India aircraft was moved away. The IndiGo flight later departed and landed safely in Mumbai.

Regulatory probe underway

As per a report by PTI, both aircraft involved in the incident were Airbus A320s, though the number of passengers on board could not be confirmed.

While there were no injuries or damage, aviation authorities are expected to investigate how the Air India aircraft entered the taxiway being used by the departing IndiGo flight. Both airlines maintained that passenger and crew safety was not impacted.

Separate Air India incident is also under DGCA scrutiny

The Ahmedabad taxiway came on the same day that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) disclosed action in a separate operational incident related to an Air India flight briefly entered Pakistan’s airspace during a go-around procedure at Amritsar.

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The incident involved flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on the night of June 22. The DGCA mentioned that the aircraft had been instructed to hold during its approach because of a runway verification following a bird-strike incident. During radar vectoring, “it briefly entered the Pakistan airspace,” the regulator mentioned.

The DGCA added, “The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC authorities. The aircraft finally diverted to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi.” It also stated that interim action had been taken against air traffic controller at Amritsar and the Air India operating crew for not reporting the incident, though it did not specify the nature of the action.

Air India, in a statement as reported by PTI stated that the crew had “marginally infringed on the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport.” The airline mentioned that the matter has been reported to the regulator and an internal probe is in process. Pakistan has kept its airspace closed to Indian airlines since April 2025.