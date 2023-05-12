Air India pilots’ unions drop opposition to new wage pact

Air India pilots have withdrawn their opposition to the new service and wage agreement. At a meeting on Thursday, the pilots’ unions —Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG) — told its members that they are free to sign the new wage agreement.

The decision was taken following a voting among members where almost 80% voted in favour of signing the new wage agreement.

In a letter addressed to their members, the two unions said: “As dedicated Air Indians, we believe it is crucial to express our readiness to settle the dispute at hand and find an amicable resolution for the benefit of both parties.”

The unions say the move has been made possible upon the assurances given in an online townhall meeting by the Air India COO.

Earlier, Air India had extended the deadline for accepting the proposed changes for those pilots, who have not yet signed up for the new agreement till May 12.

On April 17, Air India had rolled out a new service contract agreement for its pilots and cabin crew, which was rejected by them on the grounds that the airline, in alleged violation of labour practices, did not consult them before finalising the new contracts.

The two unions had also urged their members not to sign or accept the revised contract. They had even sent legal notices to Air India over the airline’s proposed revised terms and conditions of service. The pilots had even sought Ratan Tata’s intervention in resolving the issue.