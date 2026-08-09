Reports claiming that a pilot of the turbulence-hit Air India Phuket-Delhi flight allegedly failed a dope test have put the August 4 incident back in focus, even as aviation regulator DGCA investigates what caused the aircraft’s sudden change in altitude.

Air India confirmed that a post-flight screening test was done on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the airline was not able to confirm the results of the test. The latest development comes after the flight AI2379 experienced what Air India termed as “sudden loss of altitude during cruise”. The aircraft later stabilised and then landed safely in Delhi.

What has Air India said about the reported dope test?

Commenting on the reports, an Air India spokesperson said, “…the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings. Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulation, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required.”

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Dope test result not confirmed

Federation of Indian Pilots President Captain CS Randhawa also warned against drawing conclusions before the screening report becomes available. “It has not yet been confirmed whether the pilot tested positive; until the result is available, it would be premature to claim a positive result, as there is currently no proof to support it,” Randhawa told ANI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a detailed probe into the August 4 incident. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday said that the regulator was investigating what happened and its findings were still awaited.

“As far as how the incident happened, the DGCA is investigating it, and we still have to know the final report on that. So we are waiting for that,” Naidu added.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the aircraft was moved to a hangar after landing. Its Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) were secured for a detailed probe.

Naidu also paid a visit to the injured passengers following the incident, accompanied by the Civil Aviation Secretary and DG DGCA, the ministry said in an official release.

What happened aboard AI2379?

Air India flight AI2379 was travelling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it experienced the sudden loss of altitude.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation described the occurrence as a “momentary altitude variation”. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 11:07 am IST, as per Air India.

The Airbus A320neo, registered as VT-EXO was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. The passengers included three infants, while the crew comprised two pilots and six crew members, as per the ministry.

Air India said 13 passengers and four crew members were admitted to hospital following the incident.

What is the latest update on passengers and crew?

As per an update from Air India, all 13 hospitalised passengers had been discharged, while four crew members remained under medical care.

“The turbulence incident that happened, most of the passengers in the first few hours only, were discharged from the hospital,” Naidu said.

The minister said around 24 passengers had faced some form of medical discomfort and were taken to hospital for checks, with most subsequently getting discharged. He further added that four crew members remained in hospital and their condition was being monitored.

Passenger files complaint with DGCA

A passenger abroad AI2379 has filed a complaint with the DGCA through the AirSewa portal.

The passenger alleged that the aircraft suddenly dropped by around 300 feet at approximately 9:30 am IST, causing passengers to be thrown against the cabin ceiling.

He also alleged that his 62-year old mother in law, Renu Raniwala, suffered a rib injury and a suspected spinal injury, while his 64 year old father in law, Mukul Raniwala, sustained bruises, ANI reported.

The alledged 300-foot drop and the passenger’s accounts of event inside the cabin are claims made in his complaint. The DGCA has not yet released its findings establishing the precise sequence or reason behind the altitude change.

Focus now remains on the two issues: the DGCA investigation and the outcome of the pilots’ post-flight screening.

Until the screening result is officially confirmed and the DGCA completes its investigation, reports about the pilot’s dope test and the precise cause of the August 4 incident remain unconfirmed.