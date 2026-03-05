Air India has offered increased flexibility to passengers amid continued upheaval in the Middle East.

“In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East impacting flight operations, Air India is offering customers the option of complimentary rescheduling or full refunds on cancellation for confirmed bookings made on or before February 28 on flights to and from the Middle East, the UK and Europe for travel up to March 10,” Air India said in a statement.

The airline also assured that it was monitoring the evolving situation and urged passengers to monitor the flight status.

Air India to operate more flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, Paris amid high demand

Air India on Wednesday announced the deployment of additional flights to Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris (Charles de Gaulle) to cater to high demand amid the ongoing situation in West Asia.

Air India’s low-cost subsidiary Air India Express also announced that its air services to Muscat will remain operational, besides mounting additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai.

As part of this, the Tata group-owned airline will operate three additional flights between Delhi and Toronto from March 5 -11, besides adding three flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and one flight between Delhi and Paris (Charles de Gaulle) from March 7 -10 March, Air India said.