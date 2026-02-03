Flight prices fell as Air India announced a sale on both domestic and international routes on Tuesday. The airline has announced the beginning of its ‘Namaste World’ sale — heralding discounts up to 20% on base fare for travellers around the world. Air India also offered additional card-based discounts and a free date change for customers who booked flights during the offer period.

“Under the Namaste World sale, domestic one-way fares start from INR 1,499 while international fares start from INR 5,033, with attractive pricing available on flights to/from North America, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, Middle East, and Southeast Asia and East Asia regions, subject to availability,” read an official update from the airline.

The limited-period sale is open for bookings until February 5 — for travel starting from February 11 to December 31 this year.

All tickets booked during the sale period are eligible for one free date change for travel scheduled from April 1 onwards. The date change must be requested at least 72 hours before the scheduled departure. No additional change penalty will apply — but fare differences must still be paid by the traveller.

How to book?

According to an official update from the airline, bookings can be made through the official Air India app and website. Travellers can also avail of authorised travel agents, airport ticketing offices and the Air India contact centre. The airline reiterated that seats were avaiable in a limited, first-come-first-served capacity.

“Bookings made via airindia.com and the Air India mobile app during the sale period will be free of convenience fee, offering added value to customers booking directly with the airline…The sale applies to select domestic and international routes and fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes,” a press note from Air India added.

How many routes does Air India ply?

Air India operates flights to nearly 90 destinations across the globe — including 43 international airports across 31 countries. According to updates shared during an expansion of services in October 2025, the Air India Group (comprising Air India and Air India Express) operates over 300 aircraft across 55 domestic and 45 international destinations. Its fleet of around 187 mainline aircraft also supports high-frequency operations on busy corridors such as the Mumbai-Delhi route.