International travel from Punjab just got easier. Air India has introduced its Easy Connect service in Amritsar, streamlining connecting flights through Delhi for passengers heading abroad.



As part of the Easy Connect programme, passengers travelling from Amritsar can complete check-in and immigration formalities at Amritsar Airport before flying to Delhi. They can then continue their international journey from Delhi without re-checking their baggage or changing terminals.

This means passengers can travel through Delhi as international transit passengers, making the connecting journey easier and reducing the need to navigate a foreign airport during transit.

Two Amritsar-Delhi Flights added to Easy Connect network

Air India has selected two daily flights between Amritsar and Delhi for the new facility.

– AI1113: Departs Amritsar at 9:10 AM and reaches Delhi at 10:40 AM

-AI1115: Departs Amritsar at 10:00 PM and reaches Delhi at 11:20 PM

Air India says travellers can connect to 27 international destinations within four hours of reaching Delhi.

From Amritsar to London, New York, Sydney and more

The new service opens up connections to several major international cities.

Passengers taking the morning flight (AI1113) can connect to European destinations such as London, Birmingham, Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, Vienna, Amsterdam, Zurich, Frankfurt and Rome.

The late-night service (AI1115) is suited to travellers flying towards New York, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Melbourne and Sydney.

Other available connections include Singapore, Phuket, Bali and Dubai, along with destinations in West Asia and Southeast Asia.

International passengers will also get Easy Connect facility

The service will not remain limited to passengers starting their journey in Amritsar. Air India plans to introduce a similar facility for international passengers travelling onward to Amritsar through Delhi. The inbound service is expected to be rolled out within the next two months.

Air India will be the first Indian airline to implement the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s standard procedure for such inbound hub-and-spoke connections.

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DigiYatra required for Indian passengers

There are a few requirements passengers should keep in mind before booking an Easy Connect journey.

Indian passport holders travelling internationally through this facility must enrol in DigiYatra. Passengers cannot use web check-in or complete Customs declarations at the originating spoke airport.

Easy Connect bookings are available through Air India’s website, mobile app, contact centre and travel agents. For passengers in Punjab, the new arrangement means international travel can begin at Amritsar itself, with Delhi serving as the connecting hub instead of requiring a transfer through an overseas airport.