Air India is going green! Diminishes usage of single-use plastic across network

Across its worldwide network, Air India has lowered the usage of single-use plastic by 80 per cent on board all flights, the airline informed on Friday. Among the steps taken to achieve the feat are the replacement of plastic straws with paper straws, plastic zip lock bags for cutlery with paper packaging, plastic stirrers with wooden ones, and the introduction of reusable linen bags in the flights.

In addition to compostable waste bags, the airline has also introduced 100 per cent compostable PET lids and primary-use plastic bags.

Minimising single-use plastic – An ongoing effort

“The reduction has been achieved since the privatisation of Air India in an ongoing effort led by a team of in-house experts and supported by catering partners and multiple vendors, with the aim of continually minimising the carrier’s environmental impact,” the airline said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

The announcement further added that the airline is working towards introducing paper cutlery (for Economy Class guests) soon. There will be multiple other opportunities that would further reduce the usage of single-use plastic.

Also Read Boeing shocker for Air India, Akasa



From all Economy Class seat pockets, Air India has completely removed 500 ml plastic water bottles. This step is in addition to a significant reduction in the bulk uplift of 200 ml water bottles on international as well as domestic flights (which are now only served on pre-set meal trays). Also, the airline has introduced a water pour service from one-liter water bottles during flights.