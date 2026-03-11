Air India and Air India Express will operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 11, 2026, as airlines adjust operations amid the evolving geopolitical situation in the region. The move aims to maintain connectivity while providing additional travel options to passengers affected by disruptions on certain routes.

According to information released by the Air India, the flights include a mix of scheduled services to Saudi Arabia and Oman and ad-hoc non-scheduled operations to several destinations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two carriers will continue regular flights to Jeddah and Muscat on March 11. In total, eight flights will operate to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate 14 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Air India will run one round-trip flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate round-trip services from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah. Meanwhile, the airline will also continue scheduled flights between India and Muscat from multiple cities.

Alongside scheduled services, the airlines will operate 36 ad-hoc flights to the UAE, subject to slot availability and operational conditions at departure points.

Which West Asia flights are operating on March 11?

The following key scheduled and additional operations were announced by Air India and Air India Express:

Flight No. / Sector Route Departure Arrival Operating Dates Airline AI165 Delhi – London (LHR) 12:25 18:00 Mar 11, 13, 15, 18 Air India AI166 London – Delhi 19:30 10:20+1 Mar 11, 13, 15, 18 Air India AI4131 Mumbai – London (LHR) 01:25 06:40 Mar 12, 14 Air India AI4130 London – Mumbai 08:10 22:55 Mar 12, 14 Air India AI121 / AI120 Delhi – Frankfurt – Delhi 12:30 / 19:20 17:50 / 08:50+1 Daily Mar 11–18 (except Mar 14) Air India AI4155 / AI4156 Delhi – Amsterdam – Delhi 12:30 / 19:35 18:00 / 09:00+1 Mar 12, 14, 16 Air India AI177 / AI178 Delhi – Paris – Delhi 14:30 / 22:15 20:40 / 12:00+1 Mar 15 Air India AI151 / AI152 Delhi – Zurich – Delhi 13:35 / 20:35 19:00 / 10:00+1 Mar 17 Air India AI4101 / AI4102* Delhi – New York (JFK) – Delhi 05:35 / 20:05 17:05 / 20:30+1 Mar 12, 14, 17 Air India AI3201 / AI3202 Delhi – Malé – Delhi 02:00 / 06:45 05:45 / 11:30 Daily Mar 11–18 Air India AI3203 / AI3204 Delhi – Colombo – Delhi 00:15 / 05:00 04:00 / 08:45 Mar 12–17 Air India Sector service Delhi – Jeddah – Delhi — — Mar 11 Air India Sector service Mumbai – Jeddah – Mumbai — — Mar 11 Air India Sector service Hyderabad – Jeddah – Hyderabad — — Mar 11 Air India Express Sector service Kozhikode – Jeddah – Kozhikode — — Mar 11 Air India Express Sector service Delhi – Muscat – Delhi — — Mar 11 Air India Express Sector service Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai — — Mar 11 Air India Express Sector service Kannur – Muscat – Kannur — — Mar 11 Air India Express Sector service Kochi – Muscat – Kochi (2 round trips) — — Mar 11 Air India Express Sector service Thiruvananthapuram – Muscat – Thiruvananthapuram — — Mar 11 Air India Express Sector service Tiruchirappalli – Muscat – Tiruchirappalli — — Mar 11 Air India Express Ad-hoc sectors Delhi / Mumbai – Dubai — — Mar 11 Air India Ad-hoc sectors Bengaluru / Delhi / Mumbai – Dubai — — Mar 11 Air India Express Ad-hoc sectors Bengaluru / Mumbai – Abu Dhabi — — Mar 11 Air India Express Ad-hoc sectors Bengaluru / Delhi / Kochi / Mumbai – Ras Al Khaimah — — Mar 11 Air India Express Ad-hoc sectors Bengaluru / Mumbai – Sharjah — — Mar 11 Air India Express

Why has Air India added more international flights?

Apart from West Asia operations, Air India has also announced 78 additional flights between March 10 and March 18 on key international routes to help passengers facing limited travel options.

These flights will connect Delhi and Mumbai with major global hubs, including:

London (Heathrow)

Frankfurt

Paris (CDG)

Amsterdam

Zurich

New York (JFK)

Male (Maldives)

Colombo (Sri Lanka)

The additional services will add 17,660 seats across nine routes, with wide-body aircraft such as the B787-8 and B777-300ER deployed on long-haul sectors.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, said the airline is maintaining connectivity to Europe and North America through safe alternative routings despite operational challenges.

What should passengers do if their flights are affected?

Passengers whose bookings are impacted by temporary suspensions on certain routes can rebook their flights to a future date without additional charges or opt for a full refund, according to the airline.

Customers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through Air India’s official website (airindia.com) or contact the airline’s 24X7 customer support helpline.

Air India Express passengers can also rebook their tickets through the airline’s AI-powered WhatsApp assistant ‘Tia’.

What is the government doing about the situation?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and its potential impact on international travel.

According to ANI, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is coordinating with airlines and aviation authorities to ensure passenger safety and continuity of services. The DGCA has also allowed greater operational flexibility, including the use of Muscat International Airport as an alternate airport for flights to several regional destinations.