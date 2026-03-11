Air India and Air India Express will operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 11, 2026, as airlines adjust operations amid the evolving geopolitical situation in the region. The move aims to maintain connectivity while providing additional travel options to passengers affected by disruptions on certain routes.

According to information released by the Air India, the flights include a mix of scheduled services to Saudi Arabia and Oman and ad-hoc non-scheduled operations to several destinations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two carriers will continue regular flights to Jeddah and Muscat on March 11. In total, eight flights will operate to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate 14 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Air India will run one round-trip flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate round-trip services from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah. Meanwhile, the airline will also continue scheduled flights between India and Muscat from multiple cities.

Alongside scheduled services, the airlines will operate 36 ad-hoc flights to the UAE, subject to slot availability and operational conditions at departure points.

Which West Asia flights are operating on March 11?

The following key scheduled and additional operations were announced by Air India and Air India Express:

Flight No. / SectorRouteDepartureArrivalOperating DatesAirline
AI165Delhi – London (LHR)12:2518:00Mar 11, 13, 15, 18Air India
AI166London – Delhi19:3010:20+1Mar 11, 13, 15, 18Air India
AI4131Mumbai – London (LHR)01:2506:40Mar 12, 14Air India
AI4130London – Mumbai08:1022:55Mar 12, 14Air India
AI121 / AI120Delhi – Frankfurt – Delhi12:30 / 19:2017:50 / 08:50+1Daily Mar 11–18 (except Mar 14)Air India
AI4155 / AI4156Delhi – Amsterdam – Delhi12:30 / 19:3518:00 / 09:00+1Mar 12, 14, 16Air India
AI177 / AI178Delhi – Paris – Delhi14:30 / 22:1520:40 / 12:00+1Mar 15Air India
AI151 / AI152Delhi – Zurich – Delhi13:35 / 20:3519:00 / 10:00+1Mar 17Air India
AI4101 / AI4102*Delhi – New York (JFK) – Delhi05:35 / 20:0517:05 / 20:30+1Mar 12, 14, 17Air India
AI3201 / AI3202Delhi – Malé – Delhi02:00 / 06:4505:45 / 11:30Daily Mar 11–18Air India
AI3203 / AI3204Delhi – Colombo – Delhi00:15 / 05:0004:00 / 08:45Mar 12–17Air India
Sector serviceDelhi – Jeddah – DelhiMar 11Air India
Sector serviceMumbai – Jeddah – MumbaiMar 11Air India
Sector serviceHyderabad – Jeddah – HyderabadMar 11Air India Express
Sector serviceKozhikode – Jeddah – KozhikodeMar 11Air India Express
Sector serviceDelhi – Muscat – DelhiMar 11Air India Express
Sector serviceMumbai – Muscat – MumbaiMar 11Air India Express
Sector serviceKannur – Muscat – KannurMar 11Air India Express
Sector serviceKochi – Muscat – Kochi (2 round trips)Mar 11Air India Express
Sector serviceThiruvananthapuram – Muscat – ThiruvananthapuramMar 11Air India Express
Sector serviceTiruchirappalli – Muscat – TiruchirappalliMar 11Air India Express
Ad-hoc sectorsDelhi / Mumbai – DubaiMar 11Air India
Ad-hoc sectorsBengaluru / Delhi / Mumbai – DubaiMar 11Air India Express
Ad-hoc sectorsBengaluru / Mumbai – Abu DhabiMar 11Air India Express
Ad-hoc sectorsBengaluru / Delhi / Kochi / Mumbai – Ras Al KhaimahMar 11Air India Express
Ad-hoc sectorsBengaluru / Mumbai – SharjahMar 11Air India Express

Why has Air India added more international flights?

Apart from West Asia operations, Air India has also announced 78 additional flights between March 10 and March 18 on key international routes to help passengers facing limited travel options.

These flights will connect Delhi and Mumbai with major global hubs, including:

  • London (Heathrow)
  • Frankfurt
  • Paris (CDG)
  • Amsterdam
  • Zurich
  • New York (JFK)
  • Male (Maldives)
  • Colombo (Sri Lanka)

The additional services will add 17,660 seats across nine routes, with wide-body aircraft such as the B787-8 and B777-300ER deployed on long-haul sectors.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, said the airline is maintaining connectivity to Europe and North America through safe alternative routings despite operational challenges.

What should passengers do if their flights are affected?

Passengers whose bookings are impacted by temporary suspensions on certain routes can rebook their flights to a future date without additional charges or opt for a full refund, according to the airline.

Customers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through Air India’s official website (airindia.com) or contact the airline’s 24X7 customer support helpline.

Air India Express passengers can also rebook their tickets through the airline’s AI-powered WhatsApp assistant ‘Tia’.

What is the government doing about the situation?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and its potential impact on international travel.

According to ANI, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is coordinating with airlines and aviation authorities to ensure passenger safety and continuity of services. The DGCA has also allowed greater operational flexibility, including the use of Muscat International Airport as an alternate airport for flights to several regional destinations.