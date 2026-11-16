Air India passengers travelling from Delhi and Mumbai to New York can now save up to five hours on affected flights after the airline restored non-stop operations to two airports catering to the city. The change removes a refuelling stop in Rome that had stretched some journeys to around 22 hours.

As per Air India’s latest official release, those journeys will take around 17 hours. The airline has restored non-stop flights from both Indian cities to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Why has travel time fallen?

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s airspace closure to Indian airlines, followed by curtailment across parts of the Middle East amid regional conflict, disrupted routes between India and North America. Air India consequently provided some New York services with a technical stop in Rome to refuel.

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With the relevant restrictions eased, the airline states that it can again operate all four routes without that intermediate landing. Removing the stop cut down the total journey time; the aircraft are not necessarily flying faster. Travellers also avoid an international landing because of an already lengthy international trip.

Which routes are operating?

Air India’s Delhi-JFK and Mumbai-JFK services each operate daily. Delhi-Newark operates four times a week, whereas Mumbai-Newark provides services three times weekly. Together, the four routes offer 21 scheduled departures each week from India to the New York area.

Route Frequency Aircraft Delhi–JFK Daily Airbus A350-900 Mumbai–JFK Daily Boeing 777-300ER Delhi–Newark Four weekly Airbus A350-900 Mumbai–Newark Three weekly Boeing 777-300ER

Passengers should verify their destination airport carefully. JFK and Newark are different airports, so choosing the appropriate arrival point matters when planning onward travel.

What do recent flight records indicate?

Flight tracking data, along with the release, showcased the shorter journeys. Flight AI101 departed from Delhi at 1:45 am Indian Standard Time on November 13, 2026, and arrived at JFK at 8:49 am Eastern Standard Time. Its recorded journey lasted 17 hours and 34 minutes.

Flight AI119 departed Mumbai at 12:29 am Indian Standard Time on November 14 and reached JFK at 6:53 am Eastern Standard Time. The data recorded a journey lasting 16 hours and 54 minutes. These examples indicate two particular flights, not fixed durations for every departure. Flight times may vary as per the operating conditions. The displayed local departure and arrival times also fall in different time zones.

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What cabins can travellers choose?

Delhi services to JFK and Newark use Air India’s Airbus A350-900. Each aircraft has 28 Business Class suites with fully flat beds, 264 Economy Class seats and 24 Premium Economy seats. Air India also mentioned inflight entertainment and onboard products.

Mumbai services use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Their configuration comprises eight First Class suites with sliding privacy doors, 40 Business Class flat-bed seats, and 280 Economy Class seats. These aircraft offer upgraded interiors, as per the airline.

What should passengers check before booking?

Travellers should compare the two New-York-area airports, their preferred dates, the flight frequency and scheduled duration. Those planning for Premium Economy should note that official release lists that cabin on the Delhi-operated A350 aircraft, not the Mumbai-operated Boeing 777.

For families and business travellers, avoiding the Rome stop may also make itineraries simpler. Most importantly, the reported time saving applies to flights earlier impacted by Rome refuelling stops. Air India’s latest announcement confirms the restoration of non-stop operations, but actual timings can vary. Checking the chosen flight’s details before booking remains important.