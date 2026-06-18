Air India Express will commence flights to Abu Dhabi from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with this development, the airline is set to become one of the first carriers to launch international operations from NMIA. Daily flights are set to commence from July 15, FE can confirm.



The service will be operated using a Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft. The outbound flight to Abu Dhabi will operate as IX205, while the return service will be numbered IX206. The airline also flies to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA).

The international service at NMIA will complement Air India Express’ existing domestic operations from NMIA, where the airline already operates flights to Delhi and Bengaluru.

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The development comes as NMIA prepares to commence international passenger and cargo operations next month. Industry sources indicate that IndiGo is also in discussions to launch international services from the airport on the same day.



The airport’s plans to begin international and cargo operations were recently confirmed by NMIA Chairman Captain BVJK Sharma. Speaking on the sidelines of the BCBA Logistics Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, Sharma said the airport is targeting the launch of international passenger services and cargo freighter operations from July 15, subject to final regulatory approvals.

“On 15th July we are starting with freighters and we expect the freighters to ramp up to almost 18 weekly flights,” Sharma said, adding that “hopefully on 15th July international passenger flights will also start.”

The launch of international flights and dedicated cargo services marks the next phase of operational expansion at NMIA, which has already begun domestic passenger services. The addition of overseas connectivity is expected to strengthen Mumbai’s aviation ecosystem while providing airlines with additional capacity in one of the country’s busiest aviation markets.

With Air India Express now confirming its Abu Dhabi service and other airlines evaluating international routes, NMIA is expected to steadily expand its network in the coming months as it moves towards full-scale operations.