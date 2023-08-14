Air India Express to come out with new identity, symbolising aspiration for international service standards

Tata Group-promoted Air India Express will soon come out with a new brand identity symbolising its aspiration to provide international service standards on domestic routes.

The airline will be the second Tata Group carrier to get a makeover after the conglomerate’s takeover of its management in 2021.

On Thursday, Air India unveiled its new brand identity, logo and colour scheme.

So far, Air India Express has not been associated with a logo or a mascot and was using the brand name as the logo.

However, painted art on the tail wing exhibiting monuments, cultural events along with India’s flora and fauna adorned its aircraft.

Notably, the airline’s aircraft livery depicted snake boat race, Sanchi Stupa, Indian jewellery and dance form, tiger and elephant.

This unique tail art feature of the airline is expected to be retained in some format in the future livery.

“Tail art has given the airline a unique identity. The new identity of the airline will also be inspired by the unique cultural aspects of India which will be extensively used on the aircraft’s tail wing,” a person associated with the project told FE.

“After the merger with AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), Air India Express will full-fledgedly venture into the domestic market and at that time it wants to project a futuristic, modern look with an Indian feel while providing an affordable premium product to passengers.”

Accordingly, the global brand transformation company — FutureBrands Consulting —has been given the mandate to design the new aircraft livery.

It is expected that the airline’s new visual identity will be unveiled in two-months time.

“Phase-wise the first aircraft adorning the new livery will be pressed into service by November. The airline has clubbed the repainting work with other maintenance activities, thereby reducing aircraft’s downtime,” the person said.

At present, the airline has 26 aircraft. It is expected to induct five more planes from AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) into its fleet of aircraft on the international sector.

Recently, AIX Connect received the regulatory approval to operate its flights under the ‘Air India Express’ brand name.

Both the companies are subsidiaries of Air India and are to be merged into a single entity post the receipt of all regulatory approvals and legal merger.

On its part, Air India has unveiled its mega brand makeover and new logo, which, the airline said, signifies “limitless possibilities”.

AI’s new logo — ‘The Vista’ — includes a modern design with golden, red and purple colours.

“It is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future,” the company had said. It will replace the earlier logo of a red swan with orange spokes.