Air India Express has appointed Deepak Rajawat as its chief executive officer, effective December 1, 2026. Rajawat, who has been serving as the airline’s chief financial officer since December 2024, will succeed Aloke Singh, whose five-year tenure ended in March this year.

The appointment comes at a crucial stage for the airline, which is targeting a doubling of its capacity over the next four to five years, with plans to expand its fleet to more than 200 aircraft. The airline currently operates 108 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft, offering around 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations. The airline will add as many as ten Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft in the coming months.

According to the airline, Rajawat brings over two decades of experience across aviation, finance and commercial operations. Before joining Air India Express, he was associated with Vistara from its inception, holding leadership positions across corporate planning, aircraft acquisition and finance. He also served as Vistara’s chief commercial officer, overseeing revenue management, network planning, sales, partnerships, product development and customer experience.

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Announcing the appointment, Nipun Aggarwal, chairman, Air India Express said, “Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group’s transformation priorities,” Aggarwal said.

During Rajawat’s tenure at Vistara, the airline emerged as India’s second-largest carrier by domestic market share and featured among Skytrax’s top 20 airlines globally, ranking 16th in 2023 and 2024.

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Rajawat said he would focus on strengthening the airline’s customer proposition while building on its expanding network and fleet.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier that is efficient, innovative, and deeply human at its core,” he said.