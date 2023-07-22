Air India explores deeper ties with Apple

Tata group-backed Air India is exploring opportunities with Apple for a collaboration that will be ‘deeper’, the airline’s chief executive officer Campbell Wilson said after visiting the tech giant’s Palo Alto headquarters.

Wilson, who was accompanied by Air India’s chief digital and technology officer Satya Ramaswamy, also went to Stanford University for advanced thinking in a variety of aviation-related functional areas.

“Ramaswamy and I, together with some of our colleagues, spent time at Apple’s head office in Palo Alto to explore opportunities for even deeper collaboration, as well as Stanford University to discuss some of the most advanced thinking in areas such as inventory and pricing optimisation, improved engine and emission performance, and other cutting-edge topics,” Campbell said in an email to employees.

Also Read Air India, CFM International ink engine supply pact



While there is little information shared by Air India on the Apple collaboration, sources say that the tie-up is aimed at enhancing passenger experience and convenience using technology developed by Apple. It also can encompass usage of Apple products, but not meant for flyers.

In May, Campbell had announced using Apple’s flight-planning software for Air India’s pilots while adding that the former flag carrier is already the largest customer of the iPad in the country.

Meanwhile, Air India will add six new Airbus A350s, five leased B772LRs and nine B773Rs by the end of this financial year.

“Our widebody fleet will have grown in size by 30% within a year and that, by March 2024, around a third of the total widebody fleet will feature modern seats and inflight entertainment systems,” Campbell added.

Seven months ago, Air India announced its commitment of spending $400 million for creating new interiors for its legacy widebody fleet such as the Boeing 787 and 777. The first of these refurbished planes is to be put in operation next year.

“The rest of the fleet will then commence their full $400-million interior refit so that our hard product is up to a consistently high standard on every aircraft,” Campbell added.

Earlier this week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the letter of type acceptance for Air India’s Rolls-Royce-powered Airbus A350s. “This paves the way for us to initiate various activities related to the induction of this aircraft, the first of which is now only a few months away,” Campbell added.

The A350 is the first-of-its-kind aircraft to be operated by an Indian carrier.