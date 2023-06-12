Air India enhances flight connectivity between Mangaluru and Mumbai with additional daily service

Air India has further strengthened flight connectivity between Mangaluru and Mumbai by introducing a second daily flight starting from June 10. This announcement closely follows IndiGo’s recent addition of a third daily flight on the Mumbai-Mangaluru route, which commenced on May 22, according to an official statement from the airport.

With these new additions, both Air India and IndiGo now offer a combined total of five daily flights on this popular route. In 2022, the Mumbai-Mangaluru route emerged as the busiest, catering to approximately 4.90 lakh passengers.

Mangaluru and Mumbai Timings

The new Air India flight, numbered 1679, departs Mumbai at 12:40 pm and arrives in Mangaluru at 2:10 pm. The return leg, flight AI 1680, leaves Mangaluru at 2:50 pm and reaches Mumbai at 4:35 pm. The inaugural flight of this service saw 182 passengers on board AI 1679, while 167 passengers departed for Mumbai on AI 1680.

The existing Air India flight, AI 679, departs Mumbai at 5:45 am and arrives in Mangaluru at 7:20 am. The return journey, flight AI 680, leaves Mangaluru at 7:55 am and reaches Mumbai at 9:35 am.

IndiGo has also confirmed that their third daily flight to Mumbai will continue until the end of the current summer airline schedule, which concludes on October 28. Initially planned until June 15, the low-cost carrier has extended the availability for ticket booking until July 31. As a result, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is experiencing a daily average of 38 air traffic movements (ATMs), with a passenger count (both domestic and international) averaging around 5,000 per day.

These additional flights from both Air India and IndiGo not only enhance travel options for passengers between Mangaluru and Mumbai but also contribute to the overall growth and accessibility of the route.