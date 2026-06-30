Air Passengers travelling between Delhi and Melbourne will soon have access to a more premium flying experience, with Air India set to deploy its upgraded Boeing 777-300ER on the route from July 1.

The upgraded Boeing 777-300ER will operate in a three-class layout featuring 8 First Class suites, 40 fully flat Business Class seats, and 280 Economy seats. Compared to the previously deployed aircraft, this represents a substantial increase in premium capacity, particularly for Business Class travellers.

The First Class suites will bring a new level of exclusivity to the route, offering privacy doors, fully flat beds, and enhanced dining and service standards. Business Class passengers will also benefit from improved seating with lie-flat beds, more personal space, and upgraded comfort features designed for long-haul journeys.

Upgraded Food, Wi-Fi and Entertainment for passengers

As part of the upgrade, passengers will gain access to a host of new onboard amenities, including in-flight Wi-Fi, a first for the Delhi–Melbourne service, along with other enhancements aimed at improving the travel experience.

The airline has also improved its food and drinks, offering a mix of international and Indian meals along with better wine and drink options. In addition, passengers will have access to a better inflight entertainment system with more movies, TV shows, and music to choose from.

Better Airport Experience and More Flights

These onboard upgrades are supported by improved services at the airport. Premium passengers can access the new Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport, which offers better food, comfortable seating, and improved personal service for a smoother journey from check-in to boarding.

Air India is also growing its Australia network. Flights between Delhi and Melbourne will increase from 4 to 7 per week starting September 2026. This route will help passengers connect easily to Europe and other destinations through Delhi.