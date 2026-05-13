Air India has sharply scaled back its international operations for three months beginning June, as surging jet fuel prices and longer flying times due to airspace restrictions squeeze profitability on overseas routes. This is the second round of flight cuts announced by the airline, with the first round announced earlier this month.

The Tata-owned carrier has also denied reports claiming it had cancelled all international flights because of fuel shortages. The airline said it was only making temporary network adjustments in response to rising operating costs and route disruptions.

Under the revised summer schedule, Air India will suspend flights on several international sectors between June 1 and August 31, including Delhi-Singapore, Delhi-Newark, Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Shanghai, Mumbai-Singapore, Mumbai-New York and Chennai-Singapore. Frequencies on multiple overseas routes such as Paris, Melbourne, Sydney, Milan, Rome and Vienna have also been reduced.

Overall, the airline has cut around 290 weekly two-way departures, equivalent to nearly 41 daily flights, including 88 weekly services withdrawn in May itself. In addition, eight sectors have been temporarily terminated.

Among the major reductions, Delhi-Paris flights will drop from 10 weekly services to seven, while Delhi-Kathmandu operations will be halved from 42 weekly flights to 21. From Mumbai, Bangkok services have been reduced from 13 weekly flights to seven.

The move comes amid a steep rise in global jet fuel prices, which climbed to $162.89 per barrel in the week ended May 8, from $99.40 at the end of February. Aviation turbine fuel accounts for as much as 40% of an airline’s operating costs, making international operations especially vulnerable to price spikes.

Last week, Air India chief executive officer Campbell Wilson told employees that airspace restrictions and elevated fuel prices had rendered several long-haul routes financially unsustainable, forcing the airline to trim schedules further during the peak travel season.

Air India has been hit harder than rivals such as IndiGo because of its extensive Europe and North America network. Closure of Pakistani airspace has forced longer routings, increasing fuel burn and crew costs, with some North America-bound flights now requiring technical halts at Vienna or Stockholm.

Routes Terminated (June 1–August 31)

Delhi – Singapore

Delhi – Newark

Delhi – Male

Delhi – Shanghai

Delhi – Chicago

Mumbai – Singapore

Mumbai – New York

Chennai – Singapore

From Delhi

Colombo: 14x weekly → 13x weekly

Ho Chi Minh City: 7x weekly → 5x weekly

Kathmandu: 42x weekly → 21x weekly

Melbourne: 5x weekly → 4x weekly

Milan: 5x weekly → 4x weekly

Paris: 10x weekly → 7x weekly

Rome: 4x weekly → 3x weekly

Sydney: 5x weekly → 4x weekly

Vienna: 4x weekly → 3x weekly

From Mumbai