The final investigation report into the deadly Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people is unlikely to be released by the first anniversary of the accident on June 12, with investigators still analysing key engine-related evidence, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the probe.

The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, remains the world’s deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

Why is there a delay?

The report suggests that investigators are focusing on the aircraft’s GE Aerospace-manufactured engines as they seek to determine the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Indian investigators are expected to issue an interim statement rather than a final report by the one-year anniversary, citing the need to complete a detailed examination of the aircraft’s engines and associated systems, Reuters added citing the source.

A preliminary report released last year revealed that the Boeing 787’s engine fuel control switches moved almost simultaneously from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” shortly after takeoff, cutting fuel supply to both engines and causing a loss of thrust.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities conducted engine testing in April and visited France last month to analyse the aircraft’s engine management unit, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg News reported that a final report could be released within three months after completing studies of the engines sent to the United States for examination.

Under international aviation rules, a final accident report is generally expected within one year of a crash. However, investigations can extend beyond that timeline in complex cases. In such situations, investigators are required to issue an interim statement on each anniversary of the accident.