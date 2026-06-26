Air India may gradually reverse some of the flight schedule reductions introduced over the past few months if fuel prices remain lower and airspace restrictions linked to the West Asia conflict continue to ease, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

The Tata Group-owned carrier had announced a 27 per cent reduction in its international operations last month as escalating tensions in West Asia disrupted key air corridors and pushed up aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. The airline also temporarily cut around 22 per cent of its domestic services as it sought to manage rising operating costs.

Easing West Asia Situation Offers Operational Relief

In a message to employees, Wilson said the improving geopolitical situation was beginning to ease pressure on airline operations.

“…the Middle East conflict has abated and, though there’s no guarantee it won’t re-escalate, the more stable environment has allowed more airspace to become available and fuel prices to significantly moderate.

“Should this trend continue, we may be able to wind back some of the schedule reductions we’d taken in recent months – and I’m sure you all join me in hoping for this sooner than later,” Wilson said.

The West Asia conflict had forced several airlines, including Air India, to reroute flights or suspend services because of restricted airspace across parts of the region. At the same time, higher crude oil prices increased ATF costs, which account for more than 40 per cent of an airline’s operating expenses.

With fuel prices now moderating and more airspace reopening, airlines are beginning to reassess network planning and capacity deployment for international routes.

Fleet Expansion and On-Time Performance Improve

Wilson also indicated that Air India’s fleet modernisation programme remains on track, with around eight additional new or retrofitted wide-body aircraft expected to join the airline this year.

The deliveries will include a new Boeing 787-9 aircraft scheduled to enter service this weekend.

With the induction of these aircraft, Wilson said, “we can look forward to continued upgradation and positive feedback”.

He also highlighted improvements in operational performance, noting that the airline’s overall on-time performance (OTP) improved to 86 per cent in June.

The comments suggest that while Air India remains cautious given the possibility of renewed geopolitical tensions, improving fuel economics, better aircraft availability and easing airspace restrictions could allow the airline to gradually restore capacity if current conditions remain stable.