After steering Air India through one of the most ambitious aviation turnarounds in recent history, outgoing CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson says his next chapter will be far removed from the pressures of running an airline.

The 54-year-old New Zealander, who will step down later this year after more than four years at the helm of the Tata Group-owned carrier, has ruled out taking another full-time executive role in aviation. Instead, he plans to focus on advisory assignments, teaching and mentoring.

“I’m going to step back from full-time executive work and (look at) advisory board (roles), adjunct lecturing, that sort of thing,” Wilson told PTI on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Brazil.

Wilson will continue as Air India’s CEO and MD until a successor is appointed and takes charge. A committee set up by the airline is currently evaluating candidates.

His departure comes at a critical moment for Air India. The airline, privatised in January 2022 and jointly owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has spent the last four years rebuilding its operations, integrating businesses, refreshing its brand and ordering hundreds of new aircraft. Yet the turnaround remains incomplete.

Looking back on his tenure, Wilson described the journey as “fantastic” and “incredible”. The CEO pointed to major milestones during his term including the merger of four airlines, a sweeping cultural transformation and the ongoing overhaul of Air India’s product and service standards.

But he also acknowledged two major frustrations.

The first was the failure of aircraft manufacturers to deliver planes on schedule. Air India has ordered 670 aircraft, one of the largest orders in aviation history, but delays have slowed growth and modernisation plans.

“Had the new aircraft been delivered and the retrofits been able to be done as people had contractually committed to us, the remaining part of Air India’s transformation would have been much more advanced,” Wilson said. “That’s a regret. But that was completely outside our control,” he told PTI.

The second challenge was supply chain disruptions affecting premium cabin seats, particularly first and business class products. These shortages have pushed back the retrofit programme for Air India’s existing wide-body fleet by nearly two years.

Turbulent times for Air India

The delays have come at a difficult time for the airline. Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, reported a record loss of more than $2 billion in FY26. The carrier has also faced mounting operational challenges, including disruptions caused by the Iran conflict, Pakistan’s continued closure of its airspace to Indian airlines and elevated fuel costs.

The airline’s recovery efforts have also been overshadowed by the fatal crash of an Air India Dreamliner in June 2025 that claimed 260 lives.

‘Foundations are in place’

Despite the setbacks, Wilson believes the airline’s foundations are now firmly in place.

“There is a natural transition point with the building of the foundation and the rapid expansion. It is a natural point to hand off,” he said.

That expansion phase is now set to define Air India’s next chapter. The airline group currently operates more than 300 aircraft, including 184 under the Air India brand. Its fleet includes 34 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, six Airbus A350s and 19 Boeing 777-300ERs. Two new Boeing 787-9 aircraft have recently joined the fleet, while the long-awaited retrofit of the Boeing 777-300ER fleet is expected to begin in mid-2027.

According to Wilson, the next CEO’s biggest challenge will be managing the arrival of hundreds of new aircraft while scaling operations to match.

For Wilson personally, the timing feels right. After more than three decades in aviation and stints across eight or nine countries, he said change has always been part of his career. And while he has enjoyed living in Delhi, there is another reason drawing him away from the executive cockpit.

“I also miss New Zealand,” he said. For Air India, the journey Wilson helped begin is only entering its next phase.