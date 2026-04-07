Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned and is expected to remain in his role until a successor is appointed, according to a source. His exit comes at a time when the airline is facing operational disruptions, rising costs and the likelihood of a record loss this year. His five-year term was originally scheduled to run until September next year.

The search for a successor began in January after Wilson indicated he did not wish to continue beyond his current contract, people familiar with the matter said, pointing to a planned transition.

Wilson’s career at Air India

Wilson took charge in September 2022 following the Tata Group’s takeover of the airline. During his tenure, Air India has focused on stabilising operations, integrating businesses and executing a broader transformation plan to rebuild its global presence.

However, the airline continues to face multiple challenges. Elevated fuel costs, supply chain constraints and aircraft availability issues have impacted operations and expansion plans. Competition across domestic and international routes has also intensified, putting pressure on margins. Air India is in the middle of a significant fleet expansion and modernisation programme, seen as key to its long-term strategy.