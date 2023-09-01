Air India CEO Campbell Wilson announces recruitment of over 650 pilots; adds two new Boeing 777 aircraft to fleet in September

According to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, Air India group airlines have hired a total of 650 pilots since April of this year. Additionally, Air India’s widebody Boeing 777 fleet is set to receive two more B777s by the first week of this month, with one of them already in service. This expansion will enable the airline to enhance its services to the US and increase capacity.

The Air India group consists of Air India, along with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India). Last year, Air India revealed plans to lease 11 B777 aircraft, comprising six B777-300ER and five B777-200-LR, primarily for North American routes.

Wilson also noted that two of the three Boeing 787s that were grounded for an extended period have returned to service. However, these developments occurred in the context of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) temporarily suspending all training activities at Air India’s Mumbai and Hyderabad facilities due to identified “lapses” during a spot check.

Success of pilots recruitment

In his weekly message to Air India employees, Wilson highlighted the success of the Group Hiring Cell (GHC), an integrated team that recruits and onboards pilots across different air operator certificates and functions. The GHC has facilitated the recruitment of over 650 pilots since April, and the recruitment process is still ongoing.

Furthermore, Wilson emphasised that the first week of September saw the addition of two new Boeing 777 aircraft to the fleet. One of these is a 777-200LR, which will be deployed on North American routes, allowing for an upgrade in services to San Francisco and New York with the introduction of premium economy class. The other aircraft is the first of six new B777-300ERs, intended to increase capacity on other routes.