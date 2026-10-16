Airlines have extended flight cancellations between India and Saudi Arabia amid security concerns in the Middle East. The disruptions follow drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthis.

Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo have announced extensions to their flight suspensions, with different cancellation dates.

Air India extends cancellations until Oct 20

Air India has extended the cancellation of all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 20, 2026. The airline announced the decision today, after previously extending the cancellations until October 17.

In a post on X, Air India said it was closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations.

Akasa Air and Indigo flight update

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, 2026.

IndiGo has extended the cancellation of its flights to Saudi Arabia until October 24, 2026. The airline announced the extension on Thursday, October 15.

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What refund and rescheduling options are available?

Air India is offering a full refund to passengers affected by its cancellations.

Akasa Air is offering passengers the option of a full refund, credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or rescheduling their journey without additional charges. Those who booked through travel partners should contact them directly for assistance.

IndiGo has confirmed that it is notifying affected customers and has asked passengers who booked through travel partners to contact them directly. The information provided does not specify its refund timeline or rescheduling terms.