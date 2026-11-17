Air India and Airbus have partnered to develop a framework for India’s first voluntary corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme. The two companies have signed a feasibility study agreement to assess a mechanism through which corporates can voluntarily fund the procurement and use of SAF on selected Air India routes.

Under the proposed framework, the airline would be able to sell or transfer associated Scope 3 SAF certificates (SAFc) to eligible corporate customers, allowing them to account for emissions reductions linked to their business travel.

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The agreement was signed by Jürgen Westermeier, president and managing director, Airbus India and South Asia, and P Balaji, group head – GRC and corporate affairs, Air India, in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu.

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Corporates to support SAF adoption

The proposed programme will allow participating companies to support the use of SAF without directly purchasing or blending the fuel themselves. Emissions reductions will be calculated by comparing the lifecycle carbon footprint of SAF with conventional aviation fuel using globally recognised standards.

Air India’s CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam said achieving aviation’s decarbonisation goals would require collective action across the industry.

“Through this collaboration with Airbus, we are exploring a credible mechanism that enables corporates to support SAF adoption and reduce the emissions associated with business travel. Expanding demand for SAF is essential to scaling production and building a sustainable aviation ecosystem in India,” he said.

Westermeier said SAF held the most realistic potential to decarbonise aviation, adding that the collaboration was an important step towards accelerating its adoption in the region. Balaji said, “The initiative aimed to create a framework that would enable corporates to play a meaningful role in building a viable SAF ecosystem.”

Part of wider decarbonisation strategy

The feasibility study will examine how the programme can be scaled across industry sectors and support India’s SAF ecosystem. The initiative also aligns with the aviation industry’s ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Air India’s wider decarbonisation efforts include fleet modernisation. The airline has 600 aircraft on order, including 350 from Airbus, as part of its fleet renewal programme.

The airline added that It has also adopted route-planning and optimisation systems, single-engine taxiing, autonomous electric-vehicle towing and lighter cabin materials to reduce fuel consumption and its environmental footprint.