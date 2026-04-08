Air India and IndiGo have announced that only selected flights to and from the Middle East will operate on April 8, as carriers continue to manage services based on regulatory clearances and operating conditions at various airports in the region.

In its travel advisory, Air India stated that Air India and Air India Express together would operate a mix of scheduled and non-scheduled flights to certain destinations in West Asia. The airline mentioned that these services would run on April 8 but also added that operations remain dependent on slot availability and “other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.” As per the updates, some connectivity is being maintained, operations are still subject to change depending on the situation on the ground.

Middle East flight status for April 8

Country Airport Scheduled Ops Ad Hoc Ops Operating Sectors (To/From India) UAE Dubai No Yes Air India: Delhi; Air India Express: Mangalore UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express: Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes — UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express: Amritsar, Kannur UAE Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express: Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Oman Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India: Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express: Kozhikode, Mangalore Saudi Arabia Riyadh No No — Saudi Arabia Dammam No No — Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

IndiGo also mentioned that it would continue flying selected services to and from the Middle East. In its travel advisory, the airline mentioned, “It remains our endeavour to facilitate customers in reaching their intended destinations.” It also added that the airline would continue to operate “select services to/from the Middle East today, in accordance with applicable regulatory approvals.”

Airlines ask passengers to verify flight details

Both carriers highlighted that travel plans could still be affected and advised passengers to stay updated before leaving for the airport. IndiGo has specifically urged customers to check their flight details in advance and stated that support teams remain available through its contact centre for any assistance. The airline also underlined that “the safety and well-being of our customers and crew continue to be our top priority”.

As per Air India’s route-wise updates, operations on April 8 will remain restricted across the broader Middle East network. Flights are scheduled or being run on an ad hoc basis only on select routes, whereas many stations remain without operations for the day.

Among the airports seeing some movement are Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; and Muscat in Oman. At the same time, no operations are listed for destinations such as Al Ain, Riyadh, Damman, Doha, Bahrain, Tel Aviv, and Kuwait.