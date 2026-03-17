Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express will operate a total of 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East region on Tuesday, March 17, even as the region faces major airspace restrictions due to the ongoing tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran.

According to an official statement from Air India, the scheduled flights will continue to Muscat and Jeddah. The Tata Group owned airline will operate its regular return flights between Delhi and Jeddah, along with two flights from Mumbai, while Air India Express will run its scheduled service to and from Kozhikode.

Air India Express will also operate scheduled flights to and from Muscat, with services from Delhi, Kochi (two flights), Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli, the statement mentioned.

No Air India, AI Express flights to and from UAE on March 17

On March 17, there were no Air India or Air India Express flights to or from the United Arab Emirates, as the country shut its airspace early Tuesday morning. This move has further delayed efforts to resume normal flight operations, as the conflict in Iran enters its third week.

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The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, reported by WAM, described the full closure of airspace as an “exceptional precautionary measure” to ensure the safety of flights and crews and to protect the nation’s territory.

Check full list of Air India and Air India Express flights

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No No _ UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Kannur, Mangalore UAE Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi x2, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli Oman Salalah No No __ Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi, Mumbai x2Air India Express – Kozhikode Saudi Arabia Riyadh No Yes Air India – DelhiAir India Express – Kozhikode Saudi Arabia Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No __

Additional non-scheduled flights

Besides the scheduled flights, both carriers will operate 24 extra non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, depending on slot availability and other local conditions. These flights have been approved by the relevant Indian and local authorities.

Flights to North America, Europe, Australia, and other destinations will continue as per the regular schedule.

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The airline said, passengers who booked on routes where Air India’s scheduled services are temporarily suspended can either rebook for a later date at no extra cost or request a full refund.

On March 16, Air India operated 48 scheduled and charter flights to and from the Middle East, although one flight to Dubai was later cancelled due to airspace restrictions and the airport being closed.