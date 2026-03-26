Air India and IndiGo on Wednesday announced the latest updates on their flight operations to West Asia for March 26, 2026, as tension in the region continues to impact air travel.
Air India stated that it, along with Air India Express, will operate a mix of scheduled and additional services. “Air India and Air India Express will together operate 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights…to and from the West Asia region on March 26, 2026,” the airline said in a post on X.
IndiGo, meanwhile, alerted passengers about possible changes because of the prevailing situation in the Middle East. “Due to the rapidly evolving situation…there may be changes in the flight schedule,” the airline mentioned, advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Air India focuses on Jeddah, Riyadh and UAE sectors
Air India and its low-cost arm will maintain operations on key Saudi Arabia and Oman routes, especially Jeddah and Riyadh, while also planning additional non-scheduled flights to the UAE, subject to regulatory approvals.
A total of 10 flights will interlink India with Jeddah, including services from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Hyderabad. Riyadh will see multiple connections from Mumbai, Kozhikode and Delhi. Muscat routes will also be operative.
Additionally, 12 ad-hoc flights are planned to cities like Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi depending on operational clearances.
Country
Airport
Scheduled Flights
Ad-hoc Flights
Operating Sectors (Airline-wise)
UAE
Dubai
No
Yes
Air India – Delhi; Air India Express – Delhi
Abu Dhabi
No
Yes
Air India Express – Delhi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
Sharjah
No
Yes
Air India Express – Mangalore
Ras Al Khaimah
No
No
—
Al Ain
No
No
—
Oman
Muscat
Yes
No
Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai
Salalah
No
No
—
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah
Yes
No
Air India – Delhi (1), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Hyderabad, Kozhikode
Riyadh
Yes
No
Air India – Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express – Kozhikode
Dammam
No
No
—
Bahrain
Bahrain
No
No
—
Qatar
Doha
No
No
—
Kuwait
Kuwait
No
No
—
Israel
Tel Aviv
No
No
—
Passengers affected by temporary suspensions on certain routes have been offered free rebooking or full refunds with airlines reaching out directly to travellers.
IndiGo lists multiple flights across UAE, Oman and Saudi routes for March 26
IndiGo released a detailed list of flights scheduled to operate on March 26 across major West Asian destinations, including Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Muscat.
Flight
From
To
6E 17
Mumbai
Istanbul
6E 18
Istanbul
Mumbai
6E 59
Mumbai
Medina
6E 61
Mumbai
Jeddah
6E 62
Jeddah
Mumbai
6E 63
Delhi
Jeddah
6E 65
Kolkata
Jeddah
6E 66
Jeddah
Kolkata
6E 67
Hyderabad
Jeddah
6E 71
Delhi
Riyadh
6E 72
Riyadh
Delhi
6E 73
Mumbai
Riyadh
6E 74
Riyadh
Mumbai
6E 77
Bengaluru
Jeddah
6E 91
Mumbai
Jeddah
6E 92
Jeddah
Mumbai
6E 93
Hyderabad
Riyadh
6E 1267
Mumbai
Muscat
6E 1268
Muscat
Mumbai
6E 1271
Kochi
Muscat
6E 1401
Mumbai
Abu Dhabi
6E 1402
Abu Dhabi
Mumbai
6E 1405
Delhi
Abu Dhabi
6E 1406
Abu Dhabi
Delhi
6E 1421
Hyderabad
Sharjah
6E 1422
Sharjah
Hyderabad
6E 1453
Mumbai
Dubai
6E 1454
Dubai
Mumbai
6E 1495
Hyderabad
Ras Al Khaimah
6E 1496
Ras Al Khaimah
Hyderabad
The airline also mentioned that it is “actively working to ensure minimal disruption” while continuing to monitor the situation closely in coordination with authorities. Passengers are advised to stay updated through registered contact details and official channels.