Air India and IndiGo on Wednesday announced the latest updates on their flight operations to West Asia for March 26, 2026, as tension in the region continues to impact air travel.

Air India stated that it, along with Air India Express, will operate a mix of scheduled and additional services. “Air India and Air India Express will together operate 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights…to and from the West Asia region on March 26, 2026,” the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo, meanwhile, alerted passengers about possible changes because of the prevailing situation in the Middle East. “Due to the rapidly evolving situation…there may be changes in the flight schedule,” the airline mentioned, advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

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Air India focuses on Jeddah, Riyadh and UAE sectors

Air India and its low-cost arm will maintain operations on key Saudi Arabia and Oman routes, especially Jeddah and Riyadh, while also planning additional non-scheduled flights to the UAE, subject to regulatory approvals.

A total of 10 flights will interlink India with Jeddah, including services from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Hyderabad. Riyadh will see multiple connections from Mumbai, Kozhikode and Delhi. Muscat routes will also be operative.

Additionally, 12 ad-hoc flights are planned to cities like Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi depending on operational clearances.

Country Airport Scheduled Flights Ad-hoc Flights Operating Sectors (Airline-wise) UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi; Air India Express – Delhi Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Mangalore Ras Al Khaimah No No — Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi (1), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Hyderabad, Kozhikode Riyadh Yes No Air India – Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express – Kozhikode Dammam No No — Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

Passengers affected by temporary suspensions on certain routes have been offered free rebooking or full refunds with airlines reaching out directly to travellers.

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IndiGo lists multiple flights across UAE, Oman and Saudi routes for March 26

IndiGo released a detailed list of flights scheduled to operate on March 26 across major West Asian destinations, including Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Muscat.

Flight From To 6E 17 Mumbai Istanbul 6E 18 Istanbul Mumbai 6E 59 Mumbai Medina 6E 61 Mumbai Jeddah 6E 62 Jeddah Mumbai 6E 63 Delhi Jeddah 6E 65 Kolkata Jeddah 6E 66 Jeddah Kolkata 6E 67 Hyderabad Jeddah 6E 71 Delhi Riyadh 6E 72 Riyadh Delhi 6E 73 Mumbai Riyadh 6E 74 Riyadh Mumbai 6E 77 Bengaluru Jeddah 6E 91 Mumbai Jeddah 6E 92 Jeddah Mumbai 6E 93 Hyderabad Riyadh 6E 1267 Mumbai Muscat 6E 1268 Muscat Mumbai 6E 1271 Kochi Muscat 6E 1401 Mumbai Abu Dhabi 6E 1402 Abu Dhabi Mumbai 6E 1405 Delhi Abu Dhabi 6E 1406 Abu Dhabi Delhi 6E 1421 Hyderabad Sharjah 6E 1422 Sharjah Hyderabad 6E 1453 Mumbai Dubai 6E 1454 Dubai Mumbai 6E 1495 Hyderabad Ras Al Khaimah 6E 1496 Ras Al Khaimah Hyderabad

The airline also mentioned that it is “actively working to ensure minimal disruption” while continuing to monitor the situation closely in coordination with authorities. Passengers are advised to stay updated through registered contact details and official channels.