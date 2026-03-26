Air India and IndiGo on Wednesday announced the latest updates on their flight operations to West Asia for March 26, 2026, as tension in the region continues to impact air travel.

Air India stated that it, along with Air India Express, will operate a mix of scheduled and additional services. “Air India and Air India Express will together operate 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights…to and from the West Asia region on March 26, 2026,” the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo, meanwhile, alerted passengers about possible changes because of the prevailing situation in the Middle East. “Due to the rapidly evolving situation…there may be changes in the flight schedule,” the airline mentioned, advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

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Air India focuses on Jeddah, Riyadh and UAE sectors

Air India and its low-cost arm will maintain operations on key Saudi Arabia and Oman routes, especially Jeddah and Riyadh, while also planning additional non-scheduled flights to the UAE, subject to regulatory approvals.

A total of 10 flights will interlink India with Jeddah, including services from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Hyderabad. Riyadh will see multiple connections from Mumbai, Kozhikode and Delhi. Muscat routes will also be operative.

Additionally, 12 ad-hoc flights are planned to cities like Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi depending on operational clearances.

CountryAirportScheduled FlightsAd-hoc FlightsOperating Sectors (Airline-wise)
UAEDubaiNoYesAir India – Delhi; Air India Express – Delhi
Abu DhabiNoYesAir India Express – Delhi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
SharjahNoYesAir India Express – Mangalore
Ras Al KhaimahNoNo
Al AinNoNo
OmanMuscatYesNoAir India Express – Delhi, Mumbai
SalalahNoNo
Saudi ArabiaJeddahYesNoAir India – Delhi (1), Mumbai (2); Air India Express – Hyderabad, Kozhikode
RiyadhYesNoAir India – Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express – Kozhikode
DammamNoNo
BahrainBahrainNoNo
QatarDohaNoNo
KuwaitKuwaitNoNo
IsraelTel AvivNoNo

Passengers affected by temporary suspensions on certain routes have been offered free rebooking or full refunds with airlines reaching out directly to travellers.

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IndiGo lists multiple flights across UAE, Oman and Saudi routes for March 26

IndiGo released a detailed list of flights scheduled to operate on March 26 across major West Asian destinations, including Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Muscat.

FlightFromTo
6E 17MumbaiIstanbul
6E 18IstanbulMumbai
6E 59MumbaiMedina
6E 61MumbaiJeddah
6E 62JeddahMumbai
6E 63DelhiJeddah
6E 65KolkataJeddah
6E 66JeddahKolkata
6E 67HyderabadJeddah
6E 71DelhiRiyadh
6E 72RiyadhDelhi
6E 73MumbaiRiyadh
6E 74RiyadhMumbai
6E 77BengaluruJeddah
6E 91MumbaiJeddah
6E 92JeddahMumbai
6E 93HyderabadRiyadh
6E 1267MumbaiMuscat
6E 1268MuscatMumbai
6E 1271KochiMuscat
6E 1401MumbaiAbu Dhabi
6E 1402Abu DhabiMumbai
6E 1405DelhiAbu Dhabi
6E 1406Abu DhabiDelhi
6E 1421HyderabadSharjah
6E 1422SharjahHyderabad
6E 1453MumbaiDubai
6E 1454DubaiMumbai
6E 1495HyderabadRas Al Khaimah
6E 1496Ras Al KhaimahHyderabad

The airline also mentioned that it is “actively working to ensure minimal disruption” while continuing to monitor the situation closely in coordination with authorities. Passengers are advised to stay updated through registered contact details and official channels.