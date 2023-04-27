Air India adds more flights to Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai

To achieve network alignment with its subsidiary Air India Express, full service carrier Air India has bolstered its flight operations to Dubai with more non-stop flights to and from Delhi and Mumbai.

According to the airline, this optimisation of flight schedule for Dubai will drive synergy by densifying presence on the routes that are more commercially viable and reducing frequencies on overlapping routes.

“In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on April 29, 2023,” the airline said on Monday.

“Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities.”

As per the airline, the flight timings to and from Dubai are spread throughout the day, providing the option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures.

The airline has deployed its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on the majority of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. The remainder of these flights are operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.