Planning a trip from Hubballi to Chennai? Passengers will soon have a direct flight option again, making it easier to travel between the two cities without a stop at another airport. IndiGo will resume its Hubballi–Chennai direct flight service from October 27, with flights scheduled three days a week.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared the update on X, announcing the return of the air service.

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ–ಚೆನ್ನೈ ನೇರ ವಿಮಾನ ಸೇವೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಆರಂಭ! ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 27ರಿಂದ ವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ದಿನ – ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, ಗುರುವಾರ ಹಾಗೂ ಶನಿವಾರ IndiGo 6E 7368 ವಿಮಾನವು ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಿಂದ ಚೆನ್ನೈಗೆ ನೇರ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಲಿದೆ. ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಿಂದ ಹೊರಡುವ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 6E7368 ಸಂಜೆ 4:25ಕ್ಕೆ ನಿರ್ಗಮಿಸಿ ಸಂಜೆ 6:05ಕ್ಕೆ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ತಲುಪಲಿದೆ. ಮರಳಿ ಚೆನ್ನೈನಿಂದ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 6E7369 ಸಂಜೆ 6:35ಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊರಟು ಸಂಜೆ 8:20ಕ್ಕೆ ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣವನ್ನು ತಲುಪಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಸೇವೆಯಿಂದ, ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರು, ಉದ್ಯಮಿಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿಗರಿಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಅನುಕೂಲವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಸೇವೆ ಪುನರಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರ ನೀಡಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ನಾಗರಿಕ ವಿಮಾನಯಾನ ಸಚಿವರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಕೆ. ರಾಮಮೋಹನ್ ನಾಯ್ಡು @RamMNK ಅವರಿಗೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಇಂಡಿಗೋ @IndiGo6E ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. #AirConnectivity

#IndiGo — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 8, 2026

The resumption of the service will benefit travellers from Hubballi and other parts of North Karnataka heading to Chennai. It will also give passengers a direct alternative to longer train and road journeys.

Hubballi–Chennai direct flights: Timings and schedule

IndiGo flight 6E 7368 will depart from Hubballi at 4:25 pm and arrive in Chennai at 6:05 pm. The return flight, 6E 7369, will leave Chennai at 6:35 pm and reach Hubballi at 8:20 pm.

Both flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from October 27. Passengers can check ticket availability and the latest timings through IndiGo’s official booking channels.

ALSO READ Air India, Akasa Air hike fuel surcharges amid rising ATF prices

Direct flight to help passengers from North Karnataka

Chennai is a popular destination for people from North Karnataka seeking medical care, pursuing higher education or travelling for work. The direct service will allow them to reach the city by air without changing flights at another airport.

For those who usually travel by train or bus, flying could be a time-saving alternative, especially when they have hospital appointments or work commitments to meet.

ALSO READ Jewar airport to be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport

More convenient travel between the two cities

The three-day-a-week service will give travellers more flexibility when planning visits to Chennai. With flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, passengers can choose a departure that fits their schedule.