Planning a trip from Hubballi to Chennai? Passengers will soon have a direct flight option again, making it easier to travel between the two cities without a stop at another airport. IndiGo will resume its Hubballi–Chennai direct flight service from October 27, with flights scheduled three days a week.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared the update on X, announcing the return of the air service. 

The resumption of the service will benefit travellers from Hubballi and other parts of North Karnataka heading to Chennai. It will also give passengers a direct alternative to longer train and road journeys.

Hubballi–Chennai direct flights: Timings and schedule

IndiGo flight 6E 7368 will depart from Hubballi at 4:25 pm and arrive in Chennai at 6:05 pm. The return flight, 6E 7369, will leave Chennai at 6:35 pm and reach Hubballi at 8:20 pm.

Both flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from October 27. Passengers can check ticket availability and the latest timings through IndiGo’s official booking channels.

ALSO READ

Direct flight to help passengers from North Karnataka

Chennai is a popular destination for people from North Karnataka seeking medical care, pursuing higher education or travelling for work. The direct service will allow them to reach the city by air without changing flights at another airport.

For those who usually travel by train or bus, flying could be a time-saving alternative, especially when they have hospital appointments or work commitments to meet.

ALSO READ

More convenient travel between the two cities

The three-day-a-week service will give travellers more flexibility when planning visits to Chennai. With flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, passengers can choose a departure that fits their schedule. 