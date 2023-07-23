scorecardresearch
Ahmedabad Airport flooded! Videos go viral; Passengers urged to check flight status

Numerous social media users, including Congress leaders, circulated videos depicting what appeared to be a flooded airport, where runways and terminal areas were submerged under water.

Written by FE Online
Passengers have been urged to check their flight status before embarking on their respective journeys. (Image Source: Twitter)

A video of Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Gujarat started doing the rounds of social media on Sunday. The viral video captures the premises of the airport flooded in knee-high water on Saturday night after the state received heavy rainfall in the last two days.

Numerous social media users, including Congress leaders, circulated videos depicting what appeared to be a flooded airport, where runways and terminal areas were submerged under water.

The Ahmedabad Airport took to Twitter and wrote, “Due to heavy rains and water logging around the airport, we request all passengers to check with their respective airlines before starting their journey. Passengers are also advised to avoid parking at the airport facility.”

Passenger Advisory

The Airport also released an advisory for passengers that said that all flight operations continue to be normal and uninterrupted at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport.

Passengers have been urged to check their flight status before embarking on their respective journeys. The authorities have asked the passengers to avoid the parking space at the airport.

Congress national coordinator Deepak Khatri took to Twitter and shared a video of the waterlogged road which apparently captures the outside of the Ahmedabad airport terminal.

Besides that, many users took to social media and shared similar videos.

First published on: 23-07-2023 at 14:13 IST

