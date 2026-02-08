The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Taxi, operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd., to introduce proposed taxi services at AAI airports. This initiative has been taken with an aim to make last-mile connectivity more predictable and passenger-friendly. AAI stated that the MoU was exchanged by its Chairman, Vipin Kumar. This move is being pushed for “inclusive and passenger-friendly” connectivity for travellers.

What does the agreement mean for flyers?

AAI said Bharat Taxi services are proposed to commence at Rajkot, Patna, Vadodara, Bhuj, Pune, Aurangabad, Surat, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, and Prayagraj airports. For passengers, the key promise is its transparent pricing and no surge charges, which can reduce last-minute spikes that usually trouble travellers during peak hours or bad weather.

How is Bharat Taxi different from app aggregators?

AAI mentioned that Bharat Taxi follows a driver-owned cooperative model designed to ensure fair prices and “transparent pricing without surge charges.” The platform is promoted by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and supported by cooperative institutions. AAI also added that it aligns with broader national themes like Sahakar se Samridhi, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vikshit Bharat 2047.

All about Bharat Taxis

The Bharat Taxi frames the model as one where the driver (“Sarthi”) is the real owner instead of an external company. At the launch event, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah stated that the government as not entering the taxi sector but that “cooperation is entering the taxi sector,” whereas highlighting that ownership and earnings should remain with the drivers.

How will consumers benefit beyond pricing?

The Bharat Taxi will also offer SOS alerts and a structured grievance/complaint process. It is designed in such a way as to avoid typical “platform fee/commission” style deductions that can prompt drivers to chase incentives. The government says that it can support more stable service delivery, as per PIB. AAI, meanwhile, emphasises that airport operations will be regulated, with the MoU intended to enable services at the airport under defined norms.

MoU between DTTDC and STCL

A similar cooperative mobility model was adopted in Delhi, where the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation signed an agreement with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited. Under this MoU, technology-enabled services for commuters and tourists will be offered. The initiative is aimed at improving ease of travel, strengthening driver welfare, and providing reliable, transparent taxi options in the national capital.