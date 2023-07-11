AAI cancels bid for airport security body scanners due to administrative reasons

Officials have announced that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has withdrawn a tender for the procurement of 131 body scanners, citing “administrative reasons.” The AAI had issued the global tender on July 6, 2023, but it has been canceled for the time being. However, the AAI remains confident and plans to invite the tender again in the near future.

Need for body scanners

This is not the first time such a tender has been withdrawn. In 2020, the AAI had also issued a tender for 198 advanced full body scanners, but it was later withdrawn for similar administrative reasons. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s security regulator, has highlighted the need for body scanners at around 84 hyper-sensitive and sensitive airports in the country, as walk-through and handheld metal detectors cannot detect non-metallic weapons and explosives.

On a positive note, the AAI has an ongoing tender for 600 X-ray Baggage Inspection Systems (XBIS), which is still open. The authority remains hopeful of procuring these scanners in the future.