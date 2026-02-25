Over 200 passengers on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Singapore faced a delay of nearly five hours on Tuesday, with many remaining seated inside the aircraft for most of that period. The disruption triggered frustration among travellers, with videos of heated exchanges between passengers and airline staff circulating widely on social media.

The flight duration between Chennai and Singapore is typically around four hours and 20 minutes meaning the delay stretched longer than the scheduled journey itself.

IndiGo’s response

In a statement, IndiGo said flight 6E 1025 had to return to the bay after a “minor technical snag” was detected. As per the statement, the flight was then further delayed due to a crew change operation triggered by the recently issued Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for airline crew.

“IndiGo flight 6E 1025 operating from Chennai to Singapore on 24 February 2026 had returned to bay due to a minor technical snag,” the airline said.

“While necessary checks and maintenance were being carried out on the aircraft, the cockpit crew exceeded their flight duty time limitations, necessitating the change of crew and further delaying the flight.,” the airline added.

ALSO READ DGCA grounds four aircraft of VSR Ventures after Baramati crash

The carrier added that it offered refreshments and shared updates with passengers. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and did our best to minimise it. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority,” the statement said.

Under aviation safety regulations, flight duty time limitations (FDTL) restrict the number of hours pilots can operate to prevent fatigue.

The aircraft eventually departed only after an alternate crew was deployed. Passengers, however, painted a different picture on social media.

About 200 passengers stuck more than 4.20 hours without proper ventilation and food inside the clueless Indigo flight at #Chennai airport on 24/2/2026. This flight s ETD to #Singapore was 07.20. ATD was 11.40. The impact of monopoly in Indian skies. @mkstalin @RamMNK @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/aBMQGl8f1q — Aviation Tamil Nadu (@AviationTNState) February 25, 2026

Passengers offer a contrary narrative

Following a relatively large delay by IndiGo, the frustrated passengers took to the internet to air their grievance against the airline.

In a short video that circulated widely, several travellers were heard alleging that no clear reason was communicated for the prolonged wait. Some asked how long they would have to wait while others inquired about the pilot.

Passengers also claimed that clear information was not provided during the extended wait.

ALSO READ DGCA imposes stricter safety rules on charter operators after accidents surge

Scheduled for 7:30 am departure, flight takes off close to noon

Flight 6E 1025 was scheduled to depart at 7:30 am, with boarding beginning around 6:30 am. Despite passengers being seated before departure time, the aircraft remained grounded for hours.

According to a report by The Times of India, infants, elderly passengers and office-goers were among those stuck inside the aircraft. The report also stated that some passengers who requested to disembark due to discomfort were not allowed to do so for a prolonged period.

As per the same report, the original pilot exited the aircraft during the delay citing duty-hour restrictions, and a replacement pilot arrived around 11 am. The flight eventually departed close to noon after the alternate crew was deployed.