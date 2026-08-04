At least 10 passengers were injured after an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered turbulence during its descent into the national capital on Tuesday morning, causing a sudden drop in altitude.

Two crew members were also injured and were being treated.

Air India confirmed that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a brief turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

There have been no serious injuries as of now, according to the airline. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation,” an Air India spokesperson said.