Chennai-based SaaS startup SuperOps has laid off around 60 employees from its engineering team, as part of a broader restructuring aimed at transitioning into an AI-first organisation, Moneycontrol reported on Friday (April 24).

The layoffs account for nearly 30% of the company’s total workforce, marking a significant shift in how the startup plans to build and deliver its IT operations and managed service provider (MSP) solutions.

Shift toward AI-led operations

According to Moneycontrol, the move showcases a strategic pivot, with SuperOps focusing more on automation and AI-driven product development. The news organisation, quoting sources, reported that the decision was not due to financial strain, but rather a need to realign teams with the company’s evolving product roadmap.

“This is purely for efficiency as we transition into an AI-first company,” a source told Moneycontrol.

Support for affected employees

The company has provided severance packages to impacted employees, along with job transition support, including professional connections, to help them find new opportunities.

Building an internal AI core

As part of its transformation, SuperOps is also setting up a dedicated internal AI council comprising around 10 to 20 members. This team will focus on integrating AI capabilities across its product stack, while also driving experimentation and faster rollout of AI features.

Growth amid restructuring

SuperOps, founded in 2020 by Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, offers AI-powered IT management solutions for managed service providers and internal IT teams.

The restructuring comes shortly after the company raised $25 million in a Series C funding round led by March Capital, with participation from Addition and Z47, taking its total funding to over $50 million.

As startups and tech giants look forward to AI, workforce restructuring is becoming a common theme. For SuperOps, the current transition signals a sharper focus on building leaner, AI-driven systems—while reflecting a wider shift in how companies are redefining talent and technology priorities.

Meanwhile, Financial Express reached out to SuperOps for an official response on the layoffs, but the company has yet to comment on the development.