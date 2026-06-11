Ahmedabad’s metro network is set to expand further with a new corridor linking the city to the airport and the upcoming Sardar Patel Sports Enclave.

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The Union Cabinet has approved Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, a 6.032-km corridor with five stations. The project will be developed at a total cost of Rs 2,169.04 crore.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Koteshwar Road-Amdavad Airport Metro Corridor will strengthen urban mobility by improving access to key destinations.

“Koteshwar Road-Amdavad Airport Metro Corridor will enhance connectivity to the airport and Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, strengthening seamless urban mobility,” Vaishnaw wrote on X.

Five new stations planned on airport corridor

The newly approved corridor will include five stations — Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport.

According to the government, the project will provide direct metro access to the airport while connecting residential and commercial areas currently lacking efficient public transport links.

Once operational, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will have an active metro rail network spanning 77.63 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the expansion would strengthen connectivity and support the city’s ongoing urban transformation.

“Ahmedabad’s urban transformation is getting further momentum!..The Cabinet’s approval for Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project will strengthen connectivity, particularly to the airport, thus making travel faster and more convenient. This expansion will reduce congestion, create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable urban growth,” the post read.

Sports infrastructure plans add significance

The government said the corridor will integrate with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro network and improve access across key parts of the city.

Officials also highlighted the possibility of major sports infrastructure being developed near the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave ahead of the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030.

The project is expected to support smoother movement for residents and visitors while boosting economic activity, tourism and urban connectivity across Ahmedabad.