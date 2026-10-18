Prices of 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs are set to fall by up to 70% from November 9, 2026, following a decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to cap trade margins at 30% in a move aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable.

The NPPA, under the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has undertaken trade margin rationalisation (TMR) of the identified medicines in the public interest. The extent of the reduction in maximum retail prices (MRPs) will depend on the existing price structure of individual drugs.

The Gazette notification covers 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs recommended by an expert committee under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The measure is intended to address excessive trade margins in the distribution and retail chain while improving patients’ access to cancer medicines.

Which cancer drugs will see price reductions?

The list of 137 medicines includes immunotherapy drugs used in treating more than 20 types of cancer, as well as medicines prescribed for specific cancers and treatment-related complications.

Among the drugs covered are Denosumab, used by breast and prostate cancer patients; Pegfilgrastim, which is used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients; and Bevacizumab, an approved drug for treating colon, ovarian and cervical cancers.

The notification also covers widely used anti-cancer medicines such as Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab and Osimertinib. Their revised MRPs are expected to become more accessible under the new trade margin restrictions.

Sr. No. Name of the Drug 1 Abemaciclib 2 Abiraterone acetate 3 Acalabrutinib 4 Afatinib 5 Alectinib 6 Alpelisib 7 Amivantamab 8 Anastrazole 9 Apalutamide 10 Asciminib 11 Atezolizumab 12 Avelumab 13 Axitinib 14 Azacitidine 15 Belantamab Mafodotin 16 Bevacizumab 17 Bosutinib 18 Brentuximab Vedotin 19 Brigatinib 20 Busulfan 21 Cabazitaxel 22 Cabozantinib (S) – Maleate 23 Capmatinib 24 Carfilzomib 25 Carmustine 26 Ceritinib 27 Cetuximab 28 Cladribine 29 Clofarabine 30 Crizotinib 31 Cytarabine 32 Dabrafenib 33 Dacomitinib 34 Daratumumab 35 Darolutamide 36 Dasatinib 37 Datopotamab Deruxtecan 38 Decitabine 39 Degarelix 40 Denosumab 41 Dostarlimab 42 Durvalumab 43 Elranatamab 44 Enfortumab vedotin 45 Entrectinib 46 Enzalutamide 47 Epirubicin 48 Erdafitinib 49 Eribulin mesylate 50 Erlotinib 51 Estramustine 52 Everolimus 53 Exemestane 54 Fludarabine 55 Fulvestrant 56 Gilteritinib 57 Goserelin acetate 58 Ibritumomab 59 Ibrutinib 60 Idelalisib 61 Ifosfamide & Mesna 62 Nivolumab and Relatimab 63 Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan 64 Inotuzumab Ozogamicin 65 Interferon Alpha 2B 66 Ipilimumab 67 Ivosidenib 68 Lapatanib 69 Lazertinib 70 Lenvatinib 71 Lomustine 72 Lorlatinib 73 Lymphoseek kit 74 Megestrol 75 Midostrurin 76 Mirvetuximab soravtansine 77 Mitomycin 78 Mitoxantrone 79 Nelarabine 80 Netupitant 81 Nilotinib 82 Nimotuzumab 83 Nintedanib 84 Niraparib 85 Nivolumab 86 Obinutuzumab 87 Ofatumumab 88 Olaparib 89 Osimertinib 90 Palbociclib 91 Panitumumab (Vectibix) 92 Pazopanib (as Hydrochloride) 93 Pegasparginase 94 Pegfilgrastim 95 Pegylated interferon Alpha 2B 96 Pembrolizumab 97 Pemetrexed 98 Pertuzumab 99 Pertuzumab + Trastuzumab 100 Plerixafor 101 Polatuzumab Vedotin 102 Pomalidomide 103 Ramucirumab 104 Regorafenib 105 Relugolix 106 Ribociclib 107 Rucaparib 108 Ruxolitinib 109 Selpercatinib 110 Selumetinib 111 Serplulimab 112 Sotorasib 113 Sunitinib 114 Talquetamab 115 Teclistamab 116 Tegafur + Uracil 117 Tegafur, Gimeracil and Oteracil 118 Temsirolimus 119 Tepotinibe 120 Thiotepa 121 Tislelizumab 122 Tocilizumab 123 Topotecan 124 Toripalimab 125 Trabectedin 126 Trametinib 127 Tremelimumab 128 Treosulfan 129 Trifluridine + Tipiracil 130 Triptorelin 131 Tucatinib 132 Vemurafenib 133 Venetoclax 134 Vinorelbine tartrate 135 Vorasidenib 136 Zanubrutinib 137 Zolbetuximab

The government has said the price reduction will vary across medicines, depending on their existing price structures. The maximum reduction of up to 70% is an estimate for the identified drugs and does not mean every medicine will become cheaper by the same percentage.

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How the 30% trade margin cap will work

Under the new measure, the NPPA has capped trade margins at 30% of the maximum retail price for the identified formulations, invoking Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Trade margin rationalisation is intended to limit the margins earned across the distribution and retail channel. The present exercise applies this approach to a larger group of non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.

The list was recommended by an expert committee comprising oncologists, medical specialists, experts from hospitals across the country and government officials. The NPPA said the list would be updated periodically.

The intervention builds on a pilot exercise conducted by the authority in 2019, when trade margins for 42 anti-cancer drugs were capped at 30%. Following that exercise, the MRPs of 526 brands of non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines were reduced by up to 90%, according to the government.

The latest exercise expands the coverage to 137 identified drugs, based on the expert committee’s recommendations.

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When will the revised cancer drug prices take effect?

The revised prices will become effective on November 9, 2026. Manufacturers have been directed to inform the NPPA of their revised prices within seven days of publication of the Gazette notification.

They will also be required to display revised price lists on their websites and disseminate them widely to retailers and hospitals.

From November 9, retailers and hospitals must charge the reduced prices and display the revised rates in their pharmacies. Hospitals must also prominently publish the updated prices on their websites.

The NPPA has said the requirements apply to hospitals and medical institutions as well, given that a substantial share of anti-cancer drug supplies is made directly to them. Such institutions will be responsible for ensuring that the revised prices are implemented from the specified date.

State authorities to monitor compliance

State Drug Controllers will take the necessary steps to ensure compliance by manufacturers, dealers, retailers, hospitals and medical institutions.

The government has also said pharmaceutical companies will be required to maintain existing production and supply levels for the notified formulations. The requirement is intended to ensure that the price intervention does not lead to artificial shortages or interrupt access to medicines.

The measure seeks to control excessive trade margins while safeguarding legitimate manufacturer revenues and maintaining the availability of the covered drugs.

How patients can check revised prices

Patients and caregivers will be able to check revised prices through the NPPA website and the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application.

Consumers should check the revised MRP of their prescribed medicine after November 9, 2026, and compare it with the price being charged by a pharmacy or hospital. The notification requires retailers and hospitals to charge the reduced prices from the effective date.