Prices of 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs are set to fall by up to 70% from November 9, 2026, following a decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to cap trade margins at 30% in a move aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable.
The NPPA, under the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has undertaken trade margin rationalisation (TMR) of the identified medicines in the public interest. The extent of the reduction in maximum retail prices (MRPs) will depend on the existing price structure of individual drugs.
The Gazette notification covers 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs recommended by an expert committee under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The measure is intended to address excessive trade margins in the distribution and retail chain while improving patients’ access to cancer medicines.
Which cancer drugs will see price reductions?
The list of 137 medicines includes immunotherapy drugs used in treating more than 20 types of cancer, as well as medicines prescribed for specific cancers and treatment-related complications.
Among the drugs covered are Denosumab, used by breast and prostate cancer patients; Pegfilgrastim, which is used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients; and Bevacizumab, an approved drug for treating colon, ovarian and cervical cancers.
The notification also covers widely used anti-cancer medicines such as Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab and Osimertinib. Their revised MRPs are expected to become more accessible under the new trade margin restrictions.
|Sr. No.
|Name of the Drug
|1
|Abemaciclib
|2
|Abiraterone acetate
|3
|Acalabrutinib
|4
|Afatinib
|5
|Alectinib
|6
|Alpelisib
|7
|Amivantamab
|8
|Anastrazole
|9
|Apalutamide
|10
|Asciminib
|11
|Atezolizumab
|12
|Avelumab
|13
|Axitinib
|14
|Azacitidine
|15
|Belantamab Mafodotin
|16
|Bevacizumab
|17
|Bosutinib
|18
|Brentuximab Vedotin
|19
|Brigatinib
|20
|Busulfan
|21
|Cabazitaxel
|22
|Cabozantinib (S) – Maleate
|23
|Capmatinib
|24
|Carfilzomib
|25
|Carmustine
|26
|Ceritinib
|27
|Cetuximab
|28
|Cladribine
|29
|Clofarabine
|30
|Crizotinib
|31
|Cytarabine
|32
|Dabrafenib
|33
|Dacomitinib
|34
|Daratumumab
|35
|Darolutamide
|36
|Dasatinib
|37
|Datopotamab Deruxtecan
|38
|Decitabine
|39
|Degarelix
|40
|Denosumab
|41
|Dostarlimab
|42
|Durvalumab
|43
|Elranatamab
|44
|Enfortumab vedotin
|45
|Entrectinib
|46
|Enzalutamide
|47
|Epirubicin
|48
|Erdafitinib
|49
|Eribulin mesylate
|50
|Erlotinib
|51
|Estramustine
|52
|Everolimus
|53
|Exemestane
|54
|Fludarabine
|55
|Fulvestrant
|56
|Gilteritinib
|57
|Goserelin acetate
|58
|Ibritumomab
|59
|Ibrutinib
|60
|Idelalisib
|61
|Ifosfamide & Mesna
|62
|Nivolumab and Relatimab
|63
|Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan
|64
|Inotuzumab Ozogamicin
|65
|Interferon Alpha 2B
|66
|Ipilimumab
|67
|Ivosidenib
|68
|Lapatanib
|69
|Lazertinib
|70
|Lenvatinib
|71
|Lomustine
|72
|Lorlatinib
|73
|Lymphoseek kit
|74
|Megestrol
|75
|Midostrurin
|76
|Mirvetuximab soravtansine
|77
|Mitomycin
|78
|Mitoxantrone
|79
|Nelarabine
|80
|Netupitant
|81
|Nilotinib
|82
|Nimotuzumab
|83
|Nintedanib
|84
|Niraparib
|85
|Nivolumab
|86
|Obinutuzumab
|87
|Ofatumumab
|88
|Olaparib
|89
|Osimertinib
|90
|Palbociclib
|91
|Panitumumab (Vectibix)
|92
|Pazopanib (as Hydrochloride)
|93
|Pegasparginase
|94
|Pegfilgrastim
|95
|Pegylated interferon Alpha 2B
|96
|Pembrolizumab
|97
|Pemetrexed
|98
|Pertuzumab
|99
|Pertuzumab + Trastuzumab
|100
|Plerixafor
|101
|Polatuzumab Vedotin
|102
|Pomalidomide
|103
|Ramucirumab
|104
|Regorafenib
|105
|Relugolix
|106
|Ribociclib
|107
|Rucaparib
|108
|Ruxolitinib
|109
|Selpercatinib
|110
|Selumetinib
|111
|Serplulimab
|112
|Sotorasib
|113
|Sunitinib
|114
|Talquetamab
|115
|Teclistamab
|116
|Tegafur + Uracil
|117
|Tegafur, Gimeracil and Oteracil
|118
|Temsirolimus
|119
|Tepotinibe
|120
|Thiotepa
|121
|Tislelizumab
|122
|Tocilizumab
|123
|Topotecan
|124
|Toripalimab
|125
|Trabectedin
|126
|Trametinib
|127
|Tremelimumab
|128
|Treosulfan
|129
|Trifluridine + Tipiracil
|130
|Triptorelin
|131
|Tucatinib
|132
|Vemurafenib
|133
|Venetoclax
|134
|Vinorelbine tartrate
|135
|Vorasidenib
|136
|Zanubrutinib
|137
|Zolbetuximab
The government has said the price reduction will vary across medicines, depending on their existing price structures. The maximum reduction of up to 70% is an estimate for the identified drugs and does not mean every medicine will become cheaper by the same percentage.
How the 30% trade margin cap will work
Under the new measure, the NPPA has capped trade margins at 30% of the maximum retail price for the identified formulations, invoking Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.
Trade margin rationalisation is intended to limit the margins earned across the distribution and retail channel. The present exercise applies this approach to a larger group of non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.
The list was recommended by an expert committee comprising oncologists, medical specialists, experts from hospitals across the country and government officials. The NPPA said the list would be updated periodically.
The intervention builds on a pilot exercise conducted by the authority in 2019, when trade margins for 42 anti-cancer drugs were capped at 30%. Following that exercise, the MRPs of 526 brands of non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines were reduced by up to 90%, according to the government.
The latest exercise expands the coverage to 137 identified drugs, based on the expert committee’s recommendations.
When will the revised cancer drug prices take effect?
The revised prices will become effective on November 9, 2026. Manufacturers have been directed to inform the NPPA of their revised prices within seven days of publication of the Gazette notification.
They will also be required to display revised price lists on their websites and disseminate them widely to retailers and hospitals.
From November 9, retailers and hospitals must charge the reduced prices and display the revised rates in their pharmacies. Hospitals must also prominently publish the updated prices on their websites.
The NPPA has said the requirements apply to hospitals and medical institutions as well, given that a substantial share of anti-cancer drug supplies is made directly to them. Such institutions will be responsible for ensuring that the revised prices are implemented from the specified date.
State authorities to monitor compliance
State Drug Controllers will take the necessary steps to ensure compliance by manufacturers, dealers, retailers, hospitals and medical institutions.
The government has also said pharmaceutical companies will be required to maintain existing production and supply levels for the notified formulations. The requirement is intended to ensure that the price intervention does not lead to artificial shortages or interrupt access to medicines.
The measure seeks to control excessive trade margins while safeguarding legitimate manufacturer revenues and maintaining the availability of the covered drugs.
How patients can check revised prices
Patients and caregivers will be able to check revised prices through the NPPA website and the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application.
Consumers should check the revised MRP of their prescribed medicine after November 9, 2026, and compare it with the price being charged by a pharmacy or hospital. The notification requires retailers and hospitals to charge the reduced prices from the effective date.