Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is emerging as a contributor of solutions to the world and that innovation, technology and the aspirations of the country’s youth are driving its transformation. He jointly inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France.

PM Modi said India and France share a relationship built not only on common interests but also on a shared vision, adding that the two countries have worked together to address global challenges ranging from clean energy to artificial intelligence.

“Different countries across the world do trade with each other and also strike strategic partnerships with each other. But there are few relations which are driven by shared vision, besides shared interests. India-France relations is one such relationship,” PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural session of Bharat Innovates 2026.

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The Prime Minister said India-France partnership is rooted in “connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values and shared vision” and has led to several joint initiatives in recent years. “We have also made all efforts to find solutions to global challenges…In February this year, India-France Year of Innovation was started. I am delighted that today we are inaugurating ‘Bharat Innovates’ with France,” he added.

What is Bharat Innovates 2026?

French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi jointly inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, marking the start of the largest Indian deep-tech showcase ever held outside India.

The three-day event brings together more than 120 Indian startups, around 15 higher education institutions, over 500 investors, global chief executives, venture capital firms and industry leaders. The conclave aims to strengthen research collaboration, attract investment and build new technology partnerships between India and the world.

Bharat Innovates 2026 marks the beginning of PM Modi’s visit to France, which also includes engagements in Evian and Paris aimed at expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

#WATCH | Nice, France: At 'Bharat Innovates' inauguration event, PM Narendra Modi says, "The 21st century India is going through a major phase of transformation. Today, there is a startup revolution going on in India. In this revolution, with a new mindset, India's youth is… pic.twitter.com/WfVzLAccbC — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026

The event showcases India’s growing deep-tech ecosystem across 13 sectors, including advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, defence innovation and climate solutions.

Earlier, PM Modi had described the conclave as a landmark initiative that would connect India’s most promising startups with global investors and accelerate innovations emerging from Indian universities and research institutions.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and several premier institutions, including leading IITs and research organisations, are participating in the event. The conclave seeks to create new opportunities in research and development, startup scaling, cross-border investments and technology partnerships.

French President praises India’s growing influence in global tech

Macron praised India’s growing influence in global technology and innovation and said the country has become a major force in shaping future technologies. “A country with 1.4 billion inhabitants, a country who pays on know-how and research knowledge and training as many engineers as Europe and the US combined, more than one million per year. So in every respect, a country with research innovations and frontier models is spearheading global innovation,” Macron said.

He said India and France share a strong belief in innovation and international cooperation. “The question is no longer whether India innovates. The question is who will innovate with India,” Macron said. He added that France was honoured to host the first Bharat Innovates event outside India.

How are India and France expanding technology cooperation?

Macron said India and France support an open and cooperative approach to artificial intelligence at a time when some countries seek tighter control over advanced AI systems. “In recent days, we have seen the temptation to close up the AI models and to make them a powerful tool and to stop any cooperation. That temptation is growing up. But India and France believe in a true partnership, in multilingualism, in cooperative AI and an open model for the greater good,” he said.

#WATCH | Nice, France: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the 'Bharat Innovates' inauguration event



Translating his words, a translator says, "India, a nation driven by research and innovation, is at the forefront of global innovation. And if I were to cite just one… pic.twitter.com/EYWxaXqd7Y — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026

Before the launch, PM Modi met leading venture capitalists, global investors and innovation ecosystem leaders in Nice. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood attended the interaction.

Among those present were OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and several other international investors.

After the France visit, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a bilateral visit before returning to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian and conclude his trip in Paris.