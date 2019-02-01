Union Budget 2019: More jobs, safety, benefits; wishlist of women for Modi govt

Expectation of Women from Upcoming Budget 2019: The Modi government’s India Budget 2019 is crucial for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Lok Sabha elections 2019 is around the corner. While the government may agrarian society, salaried as well business class are hoping to much benefits out of the interim budget 2019, expectaiuons of women from the government is also high.

One of the top expectations of working women from Budget 2019 is safety. Apart from this, the central government should focus on increasing the participation of women in jobs and issue more incentives for them to motivate working irrespective of social and marital status. According to the India Skills Report 2019, India enjoys a dismal percentage of working women. In India, the figure is 27 per cent. In the US and China, the numbers go up to 56.30 percent and 63.90 percent respectively. Neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have more percentage of working women- 57.40 percent, 79.9 percent and 35.1 per cent. Only Pakistan ranks lower than us with a figure of 27 per cent. The other thing is the participation of women in India Inc. In 2018 only 23 per cent women were working in India Inc against 77 per cent men. Around 67 per cent women graduates do not work in rural India and 68.3 per cent women graduates do not have paid jobs in urban India, the India Skills Report 2019 says.

The aforementioned data are far from satisfactory and the central government must address these issues. Apart from this, the homemakers expect that the rates of key ingredients of the household should come down further.

In Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced providing Rs 3 lakh crore under the Mudra Yojana. Over 75 per cent beneficiaries are women. Also in Union Budget 2019, FM Jaitley also announced free LPG connections to 8 crore women under the Ujjwala Yojana. In a joy for working women, FM Jaitley said that the central government will bear 12 per cent of contribution to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF).

Budget 2019 will be presented on February 1 in Parliament.