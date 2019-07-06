Will Budget 2019 spur growth? L&T CFO Shankar Raman answers

Budget 2019: The FM acknowledged that India is an infrastructure-deficit nation with `100 trillion required over the next 5 years to fill the gap.

The government came back with a stronger mandate in the backdrop of slacking economic growth rate, sluggish manufacturing activity, rising fiscal deficit and youth joblessness. Budget 2019 came in at a critical juncture with the economy needing a structural shift. Thrust to infrastructure development in roads, railways, waterways, affordable housing, electrification, water supply & sewage treatment is identified as an important lever to generate growth.

The idea of equitable development in rural and urban areas will bring in more sustainability in India’s socio and eco-system. Complimenting this thrust with recapitalisation of public sector banks and enabling NBFCs to partially tide over their liquidity constraints, the Budget intends to free up growth capital to spur investments in the economy. Consolidation of labour laws into 4 codes will further facilitate ease of doing business in the country.

The FM acknowledged that India is an infrastructure-deficit nation with `100 trillion required over the next 5 years to fill the gap. This, however, remains an unaddressed challenge as sourcing funds for such large-scale investments can be an arduous task in an environment where capacity utilisation languishes at around 75% and private sector capex remains muted.

Credit is also due to the Centre for chasing efficiency in PSUs by parring its holding, privatising and consolidating entities and seeking to monetise its brownfield assets. Further, the government has proposed a slew of measures to attract foreign capital in the form of external sovereign debt and FPI & NRI investments.

The increased float in listed entities and raising FDI limits in certain sectors has created avenues for foreign capital inflow. The Budget, however, has missed out an opportunity to facilitate domestic capital formation and provide thrust to export earnings as an antidote to potentially rising sovereign external debt.

While the government has tasked itself with a lot of plans, the principal question remains — Will this Budget spur growth? The economic indicators suggest that the economy needs a stimulus — both for consumption and investment. Measures for addressing this are absent in the Budget primarily because it falls short on raising and diversifying its resources.

With the lack of stimulus, employment generation will possibly remain weak. Along with the cess on petrol which will be inflationary in nature, it will create further stress on consumption. With investment and consumption staying modest, there is a worry that the economy will drift into a low sticky growth phase. An aspiring India requires greater fire power and enablement to become a $5 trillion economy. The budget could have addressed this better.

(The author is chief financial officer, Larsen and Toubro)