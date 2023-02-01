Will be best Budget, pro-poor and pro-middle class’: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday expressed confidence that Budget 2023 will be the “best” Budget, which will be a “pro-poor, pro-middle class Budget”. He further said that the Opposition shouldn’t show its dissatisfaction against the Budget.

“This will be the best budget. This will be a pro-poor, pro-middle class budget,” he told ANI.

“World accepting India’s model. India going ahead and witnessing economic growth. They (Opposition) shouldn’t show dissatisfaction. If they have grievances, let it be against government. They should show large-heartedness to show satisfaction for country’s development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Lok Sabha chief whip K Suresh said that the Budget will ignore the common people and middle class, and will be presented keeping in mind the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

“We expect that this budget will ideate 2024 General Elections, for advantage in 2024 elections and some state elections. Last 3 budgets focussed on corporate & upper-class. Middle class and common people were totally ignored,” K Suresh said.

“We don’t think this Govt is giving any concession to salaried people. They are announcing the budget only for eyewash schemes. They did the same in previous budgets. This time, focussing on 2024 elections, some schemes and reliefs may be announced,” he added.

The Budget session commenced on Tuesday with the address by President Droupadi Murmu, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget on Wednesday.