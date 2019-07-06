Why Budget 2019 is a missed opportunity for structural changes in agriculture

Union Budget 2019 India: The manifesto of the BJP had promised an investment of Rs 25,000 crore in agriculture and rural infrastructure.

By Siraj Hussain

Budget 2019 India: With expectations ruling sky-high, the Budget speech did not have anything significant for agriculture. After allocating Rs 75,000 crore in the Budget for the income support scheme under PM-Kisan, the government perhaps did not consider it necessary to identify the steps required to address the water crisis confronting farmers in several regions of India.

The manifesto of the BJP had promised an investment of Rs 25,000 crore in agriculture and rural infrastructure. The FM did not provide any road map for this investment. In a slowing economy, this investment may have provided the required boost to the rural sector.

The zero-based natural farming (ZBNF) is an appreciable initiative, which is being implemented in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. It can promote farming without the use of chemical fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides. In small geographical areas, it seems to have been successful in eliminating the use of chemicals. The impact of ZBNF on the income of farmers has, however, not been independently evaluated. Moreover, scalability of ZBNF is not yet tested and independent evaluation of its impact on productivity is yet to be done. The intention of the government to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is worthy of praise but as long as urea continues to be highly subsidised, it is unlikely that farmers would balance the use of NPK fertilisers. It seems that the government has deferred a decision on food, fertiliser and other subsidies for some other day.

The share of agriculture, forestry and fishing in gross value added has been going down and in FY19, it is estimated to drop to 14.4%, but the FM did not outline a plan for attracting private investment in the agriculture and food processing sectors. While unorganised food processing is hardly under any food safety regulation, the organised sector is over-regulated.

The FM did briefly mention the creation of Jal Shakti Mantralay which hopefully will address the challenges of water scarcity in the sector. However, there was no mention of a plan to change the cropping pattern to align the crops to agro-climatic conditions of a region. Punjab and Haryana cannot indefinitely go on growing paddy while the water table goes down year after year. Business as usual for these regions will only accelerate the disaster.

The Modi 2.0 government has done well to create a separate department for fisheries. The potential of the fisheries sector was also covered in the Economic Survey, but due to the water crisis impacting several regions of India, fisheries cannot be developed by exploiting groundwater in the water-stressed regions.

The first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government has missed an opportunity to address at least some structural issues of the agriculture sector.

The writer is visiting senior fellow, Icrier. He is also former Union agriculture secretary