When is Budget Speech 2020 by FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

India Budget 2020: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget speech 2020 on February 1 from 11 AM.

When is Budget speech 2020? Every year Union Budget is tabled in the Parliament. Union Finance Minister presents the Budget speech. Union Budget speech involves data regarding the ongoing financial year, the government’s expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit. India Budget speech also reveals the Central government’s allocations, visions, new direct and indirect tax proposals. Often Budget speech contains Shayari, the figure of speech which acts as comic relief.

Budget speech 2020 date

Modi government will present its Union Budget 2020 on February 1 in Parliament. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget speech 2020 on February 1 from 11 AM. This will be FM Sitharaman’s second India Budget speech. On July 5, 2019, FM Sitharaman presented India Budget speech for the first time.

Till 2016, Finance Ministers used to present the Union Budget speech on the last working day of the month of February. In 2016, the Modi government decided that FM Sitharaman will present Union Budget speech will be present on the first working day of February. That’s Budget 2020 speech by FM Sitharaman will be presented on February 1.

What Nirmala Sitharaman said in Budget 2019 speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her maiden Budget speech on July 5, 2019, presented the Modi government’s vision for India and its economy. Her Union Budget speech had the Modi government’s vision for the decade, vision for $5 trillion, economy driven by investment, transforming rural lives, New Jal Shakti Mantralaya to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’, Enhancing ease of direct and indirect taxation, Strengthening connectivity Infrastructure, Gandhipedia to sensitize society, India’s soft power and Harnessing India’s space abilities.

Budget speech 2019 pdf – How to download

People eagerly waiting for Budget 2020 speech, can have a glance at Budget speech 2019. Budget speech 2019 pdf is available and you can download it by visiting https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/bh.php.