When is Budget 2022? How to watch budget speech of Nirmala Sitharaman?

Budget 2022: The Budget will be presented on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Budget 2022 Time: With the annual Union Budget just round the corner, this year the Budget Session of the Parliament began on Monday 31, 2022. However, the budget will be presented on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The Union Budget 2022 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1, Tuesday and this will be the fourth budget for Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister of India under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When was the Economic Survey presented?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2020-21 in the Parliament on Monday, January 31, 2022, a day before she is to present the Union Budget. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented on the opening day of the Budget Session and the document provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year.

It analyses the trends in money supply, infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, foreign exchange reserves as well as other relevant factors that have an impact on the economy and the budget. This year, the obvious focus is going to be on the losses suffered by the Indian economy due to the ongoing pandemic induced by Covic-19.

The Economic Survey is one of the most important annual documents of the Finance Ministry as it provides the resource allocations mentioned in the Budget. This document is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the central government. However, this year’s survey was prepared by principal economic advisor and other officials in absence of the chief economic advisor (CEA), who traditionally is the main architect of the document.The government appointed Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran as the chief economic advisor just days before the tabling of the 2021-22 Economic Survey.

Where to watch the Union Budget 2022?

The Union Budget 2022 will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV. Simultaneously, it will also be telecast on social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter. One can also get the updates and reactions around the Budget on these platforms. Also, follow our coverage of Budget 2022 by Financial Express.